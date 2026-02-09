Suzi Perry Appointed Grand Theatre Ambassador in Special Ceremony

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadcaster and journalist Suzi Perry has been announced as an Ambassador for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre with a VIP booth in the Dress Circle bar named in her honour.

Shropshire-born and Wolverhampton-raised, Suzi's first job was backstage at the Grand Theatre, a job she still recalls as her favourite. Now, as an ambassador for the theatre, she joins fellow ambassador Steve Bull and Beverley Knight who was recently announced as a Grand Theatre patron.

Together, Beverley, Steve and Suzi's contributions to Wolverhampton's culture have enriched the reputation of the city and it seems fitting that they are recognised at one of Wolverhampton's leading cultural spaces. Suzi in particular, is part of Grand Theatre history, beginning her career as a followspot operator during a pantomime season before launching a career in television presenting the Grand Prix, Formula 1, The Gadget Show and more.

Suzi said; “It's such an honour to have my name on a booth at the beautiful Grand Theatre. I've got incredible memories of working here between the ages of 15 and 20 and coming here to see great performances over the years. The Grand is one of the most beautiful buildings in Wolverhampton and to have a booth named after me, next to Steve Bull's and Beverley Knight's, it's such a treat.”

Karen Smallwood, Grand Theatre Chief Executive Officer said; “Suzi's story is one worth celebrating. The first permanent female anchor for BBC Formula 1 and known to millions for her decades covering many major sporting events, we're so proud that her career began at the Grand, aged just 15. Like many Wulfrunians whose talent takes them around the world, Suzi proudly flies the flag for the city, and we're delighted to have her on board as an official ambassador with one of our private booths named in her honour.”

