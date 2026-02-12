Sofie Anné Will Headline Debut Solo Concert FLAVA at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wolverhampton-born emerging artist Sofie Anné is set to headline her debut solo concert FLAVA at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Saturday 7th March.

Sofie Anné is a singer/performer born and raised in Wolverhampton. From a young age Sophie has been surrounded by music with influences from her Aunty Beverley aka Wolverhampton's own Soul Queen Beverley Knight. Sophie shared a love for theatre during her time at Aldersley High School and Birmingham Ormiston Academy (BOA). She now works as a professional singer performing in the UK and internationally including destinations such as St. Tropez, Thailand and California. Sophie has worked with artists Beverley Knight, Gary Barlow, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Marisha Wallace and has also made several TV appearances on BBC Songs Of Praise and The Royal Variety Show. Sophie aims to bring more of the Black community and youth into the Grand and put Wolverhampton back on the map!

Proudly shining a light on Wolverhampton talent, she has announced today that Reepa and Nate Ethan will join the evening at the Grand.

Reepa is a prominent Wolverhampton-based grime artist, rapper, and personal trainer, known for being the first official signing to Wolves Records. As a dedicated ambassador for the Wolves Foundation, he works on community initiatives, including mental health awareness and youth mentoring. He is recognized for representing his hometown, particularly Heath Town.

Born and bred in Wolverhampton, Nate Ethan is a trailblazing artist and advocate, recognised by the BBC as the UK's first transgender rapper. With a career spanning music, film, and activism, he has collaborated with global icons like Ed Sheeran and D Double E, toured internationally, and made history as BBC 1Xtra's 16 Bar Champion.

Sofie is delighted to be presenting her first ever solo concert singing R&B Anthems, Soul and Club Classics from 80's 90's Noughties to present day. With Reepa and Nate Ethan, both from Wolverhampton, this is a night of local world-class talent, on your local world-class stage!

Sofie said; “I love singing, I love theatre and I love the Grand. I want to really shine a spotlight on the talent in Wolverhampton. Wolverhampton is an incredible city full of extremely talented people and I want to celebrate that. I'm so looking forward to doing my thing and sharing the stage with Reepa and Nate. With FLAVA, we're mixing the old school with the new and it's going to be a big party with music for everyone. Local performers, in their local theatre, with local audience members – the Grand is a theatre which is truly at the heart of our community.”

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.