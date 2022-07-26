POTTED POTTER Opens Irish Tour This Week at The Everyman

After playing to sold out houses all over the world, the Olivier Award nominated POTTED POTTER The Unauthorised Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff returns to Ireland this summer. This strictly limited tour visits The Everyman Cork, 28-31 July, GlÃ³r Ennis 5-6 August, The Helix Dublin 9-13 August, and the Town Hall, Galway, 18-21 August.

The show takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. This fantastically funny show, performed by Jan Martin and Paul Brown, features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic!

Created by double Olivier Award Best Entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson and

Jefferson Turner, the show is a must-see for Potter addicts and a great introduction to the

series for anyone who's ever wondered what all the fuss is about. Even if you don't know

the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, POTTED POTTER will make you roar

with laughter. This brilliant family entertainment is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who

is very old indeed).

POTTED POTTER has been seen by over one million muggles around the world since it's 2006 premiere. It has played 30 weeks off-Broadway across two sold-out seasons, as well

as five West End runs, and multiple North American and Australasian tours. It is currently on tour in the USA and Canada and in residency in Las Vegas, where it recently had its 700th performance and where it won Best New Show at the Best of Las Vegas Awards in 2019.

Clarkson and Turner first created POTTED POTTER in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series. The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2006, and has since toured internationally for over a decade, securing an Olivier Award nomination as Best Entertainment and Family Show. All four Potted shows (Potted Panto, Potted Sherlock, Potted Pirates and Potted Potter) have earned widespread acclaim and a fan base that crosses generations.