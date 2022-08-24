Mufutau Yusuf Shares The Irish Premiere Of OWE at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival in September

One of Europe's most electrifying dance artists, Mufutau Yusuf, shares the Irish premiere of Òwe at the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival next month, previewing 23rd September and showing 24th September.

First premiered at the Irish Arts Centre New York, April 2022, this dance show is inspired by meditations on Yoruba proverbs, proverbs that act as an archive of ancestral knowledge, intuitions, and values.

Mufutau's solo performance uses personal and found archival material as concept, visual design, and soundscape, with an energetic blend of traditional and contemporary movements. It is an emotional resurrection of a past that is both personal and ancestral.

Tickets €14/€16/€18 are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192931®id=154&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fringefest.com%2Ffestival%2Fwhats-on%2Fowe?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Please Note:

Contains the use of smoke machines and strobe lighting.

Producer: Lynnette Moran

Lighting Designer: Matt Burke

Visual Designer: Luca Truffarelli

Sound Designer: Riccardo Vechiarelli

Costume and Props Designer: Nina Lopez le Galliard

Chief LX: Eoin Lennon

Production Manager: Lisa Mahony

Stage Manager: Barbara Hughes

Image: Luca Truffarelli

Funded by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon. Developed with support from Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon, Irish Arts Centre, NYC and residencies at Maison de la Creation, Firkin Crane, Ultima Vez and FRINGE LAB. Supported by field:arts.