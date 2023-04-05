MASTER CLASS by Terence McNally Will Get Irish Premiere in May

Passionate, fascinating and supremely talented, Maria Callas remains the pinnacle of operatic stardom. Famous for musical virtuosity, elegance and a sharp temper, Callas was a unique and towering talent.

Terrence McNally's Tony Award-winning play invites an audience in to hear Callas speak in her own voice. Inspired by a series of real masterclasses given at The Juilliard School NY, we encounter Callas' public lessons about music and performance as well as some of her most private and intimate memories.

To mark the centenary of Callas' birth, Smock Alley & Once Off Productions are proud to present the Irish premiere of Master Class. Hugely successful on Broadway and the West End, this new Irish production directed by Conor Hanratty will see Smock Alley transformed into an intimate concert space, allowing audiences encounter the magnetism of this great singer up close and personal.

An extraordinary cast, including Caitríona Ní Mhurchú as Callas along with some of our finest young singers, will conjure those heady days in New York where Callas demands impeccably high standards of her students and reveals the sadness that drives her artistic soul.

Filled with humour, passion and stories from a legendary career, Master Class is an unmissable celebration of music, theatre and art.

Dates:

7.30pm, 11-27 May (Opening Night 14 May)

2.30pm, Sat 20 May

1.30pm, Sat 27 May

Tickets:

€25 / €22 concessions, previews and matinees