MASTER CLASS by Terence McNally Will Get Irish Premiere in May

Performances are 11-27 May.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Passionate, fascinating and supremely talented, Maria Callas remains the pinnacle of operatic stardom. Famous for musical virtuosity, elegance and a sharp temper, Callas was a unique and towering talent.

Terrence McNally's Tony Award-winning play invites an audience in to hear Callas speak in her own voice. Inspired by a series of real masterclasses given at The Juilliard School NY, we encounter Callas' public lessons about music and performance as well as some of her most private and intimate memories.

To mark the centenary of Callas' birth, Smock Alley & Once Off Productions are proud to present the Irish premiere of Master Class. Hugely successful on Broadway and the West End, this new Irish production directed by Conor Hanratty will see Smock Alley transformed into an intimate concert space, allowing audiences encounter the magnetism of this great singer up close and personal.

An extraordinary cast, including Caitríona Ní Mhurchú as Callas along with some of our finest young singers, will conjure those heady days in New York where Callas demands impeccably high standards of her students and reveals the sadness that drives her artistic soul.

Filled with humour, passion and stories from a legendary career, Master Class is an unmissable celebration of music, theatre and art.

Dates:

7.30pm, 11-27 May (Opening Night 14 May)

2.30pm, Sat 20 May

1.30pm, Sat 27 May

Tickets:

€25 / €22 concessions, previews and matinees




Ballydehob Jazz Festival is Back in Full Swing Next Month Photo
Ballydehob Jazz Festival is Back in Full Swing Next Month
Fans of music and almighty craic will descend on the West Cork village to partake in its world-renowned Ballydehob Jazz festival, from Friday 28 April to Monday 1 May, 2023.
Decadent Theatre Company to Present 18-Venue Irish Tour Of Donal Ryans FROM A LOW AND QUIE Photo
Decadent Theatre Company to Present 18-Venue Irish Tour Of Donal Ryan's FROM A LOW AND QUIET SEA
Decadent Theatre Company and Galway Arts Centre will present a major national tour of From a Low and Quiet Sea, adapted for the stage from Donal Ryan's Booker Prize nominated novel.
Folk Singer-Songwriter Sean Healy to Release Debut EP NORTH WIND in April Photo
Folk Singer-Songwriter Sean Healy to Release Debut EP NORTH WIND in April
Emerging folk singer-songwriter Sean Healy will be sharing his debut EP 'North Wind' on the 6th of April.
Verdant Productions Present SPEED THE PLOW By David Mamet Photo
Verdant Productions Present SPEED THE PLOW By David Mamet
This re-imagining of David Mamet's 1980s hit play turns the dynamic on its head as the genders of the protagonists are reversed. Set in Hollywood where power is everything and morals are a commodity to be bought and sold, this production will examine the hierarchy from an alternative perspective. With two females as the movie executives and a younger male, the plot is given an entirely different context. 

