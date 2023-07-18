Guests From THE YOUNG OFFENDERS Set For Live Conversation With Hilary Rose

The one-off live event takes place in the Cork Opera House this Saturday July 22nd.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS Comes to Bective Mills, Co. Meath Photo 1 IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS Comes to Bective Mills, Co. Meath
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
ANNIE UK and Ireland Tour Starring Craig Revel Horwood & More is Coming to Milton Keynes T Photo 3 ANNIE UK and Ireland Tour Starring Craig Revel Horwood & More is Coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in August
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For THE GLASS MENAGERIE at the Everyman Photo 4 Cast and Creative Team Revealed For THE GLASS MENAGERIE at the Everyman

Guests From THE YOUNG OFFENDERS Set For Live Conversation With Hilary Rose

The guests from the cast of The Young Offenders have been announced to take to the stage for a conversation with Hilary Rose, hosting a live event of her popular podcast ‘Live Wild’.  The one-off live event takes place in the Cork Opera House this Saturday July 22nd.

Guests, alongside Hilary Rose (who plays Mairéad in the show), will be Alex Murphy (Conor); Chris Walley (Jock); Demi Isaac-Oviawe (Linda); Jennifer Barry (Siobhán); PJ Gallagher (Principal Walsh); Orla Fitzgerald (Orla); and Dominic MacHale (Sergeant Healy).

The popular podcast created and presented by Hilary Rose, Live Wild, will host its first live event, a special evening at the Cork Opera House with Hilary in conversation with her co-stars on the smash-hit TV show The Young Offenders, where there will be clips screened and an opportunity for the audience to ask their own questions.

This will be a chance to look behind the curtain of the multi-award winning TV series and movie that gave birth to some of the nation's favourite TV moments and characters. 

In this live show, Hilary Rose who plays Mairéad in The Young Offenders, chats to her co-stars about the making of the series, their favourite funny moments and the ups and downs of life on one of Ireland’s favourite TV shows. 

Hilary Rose said “We’re delighted that we have the vast majority of the cast on stage on Saturday, we hope to see you at the Opera House in Cork this weekend for this very special event.  It will give the audience an opportunity to see the dynamics behind the scenes and give them an insight into how much craic we have behind the scenes and how that energy spills over onto the screen!”

Earlier in the year, the BBC in association with RTÉ recommissioned the hit comedy for a fourth season from producers Vico Films. This season, which recently wrapped filming, follows on from the hugely successful TV series, created by Peter Foott and the box office smash feature film from 2016. Series 2 and 3, filmed back-to-back in 2019, proved massive draws for audiences not only in Ireland and the UK, but across the world, and the show garnered critical acclaim for its sensitive yet hilarious story-telling and performances. 

All 10 episodes of the Live Wild podcast hosted by Hilary Rose are now available online.




RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS Comes to Bective Mills, Co. Meath Photo
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELDS Comes to Bective Mills, Co. Meath

Immerse yourself in a ground-breaking production of 'In The Middle of The Fields' by Mary Lavin, brought to life by acclaimed director Joan Sheehy and a talented, award-winning creative team. This powerful and evocative story will take you on a journey of emotions, leaving you captivated from start to finish.

2
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For THE GLASS MENAGERIE at the Everyman Photo
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For THE GLASS MENAGERIE at the Everyman

The Everyman will bring homegrown and internationally recognised talent to Cork  in a new production of Tennessee Williams' most autobiographical work this August.     

3
QUARTER BLOCK PARTY Brus Performance Marathon Returns Saturday 15 July Photo
QUARTER BLOCK PARTY Brus Performance Marathon Returns Saturday 15 July

Quarter Block Party has been on a long journey since beginning in 2015. What began as an answer by a team of DIY artists and volunteers to years of economic recession and diminishing opportunities for artists & creatives in Cork City, grew each year to become a proper festival. A party which lit a spark every February while the days still felt short and cold. Reflecting on the freshness and newness of the early days of spring, Quarter brought young artists, new work, contemporary ideas and sparked conversation. That was the big idea. Conversations, and exchanging each other's perspectives.

4
THE LIVE WILD PODCAST WITH HILARY ROSE to Host Conversation with the Cast of THE YOUNG OFF Photo
THE LIVE WILD PODCAST WITH HILARY ROSE to Host Conversation with the Cast of THE YOUNG OFFENDERS

The popular podcast created and presented by Hilary Rose, Live Wild, will host its first live event, a special evening at the Cork Opera House with Hilary in conversation with her co-stars on the smash-hit TV show The Young Offenders.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIMON & GARFUNKEL: THROUGH THE YEARS
The Everyman, Cork (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennessee Williams
The Everyman, Cork (2/08-8/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You