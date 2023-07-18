Guests From THE YOUNG OFFENDERS Set For Live Conversation With Hilary Rose

The guests from the cast of The Young Offenders have been announced to take to the stage for a conversation with Hilary Rose, hosting a live event of her popular podcast ‘Live Wild’. The one-off live event takes place in the Cork Opera House this Saturday July 22nd.

Guests, alongside Hilary Rose (who plays Mairéad in the show), will be Alex Murphy (Conor); Chris Walley (Jock); Demi Isaac-Oviawe (Linda); Jennifer Barry (Siobhán); PJ Gallagher (Principal Walsh); Orla Fitzgerald (Orla); and Dominic MacHale (Sergeant Healy).

The popular podcast created and presented by Hilary Rose, Live Wild, will host its first live event, a special evening at the Cork Opera House with Hilary in conversation with her co-stars on the smash-hit TV show The Young Offenders, where there will be clips screened and an opportunity for the audience to ask their own questions.

This will be a chance to look behind the curtain of the multi-award winning TV series and movie that gave birth to some of the nation's favourite TV moments and characters.

In this live show, Hilary Rose who plays Mairéad in The Young Offenders, chats to her co-stars about the making of the series, their favourite funny moments and the ups and downs of life on one of Ireland’s favourite TV shows.

Hilary Rose said “We’re delighted that we have the vast majority of the cast on stage on Saturday, we hope to see you at the Opera House in Cork this weekend for this very special event. It will give the audience an opportunity to see the dynamics behind the scenes and give them an insight into how much craic we have behind the scenes and how that energy spills over onto the screen!”

Earlier in the year, the BBC in association with RTÉ recommissioned the hit comedy for a fourth season from producers Vico Films. This season, which recently wrapped filming, follows on from the hugely successful TV series, created by Peter Foott and the box office smash feature film from 2016. Series 2 and 3, filmed back-to-back in 2019, proved massive draws for audiences not only in Ireland and the UK, but across the world, and the show garnered critical acclaim for its sensitive yet hilarious story-telling and performances.

All 10 episodes of the Live Wild podcast hosted by Hilary Rose are now available online.