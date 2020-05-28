Ger Wolfe, Elly O'Keefe, and More Join DEBARRAS SITTING ROOM TO SITTING ROOM SESSIONS

The popular DeBarra's Sitting Room to Sitting Room Sessions continue bringing you a little bit of comfort and consistency in a world of uncertainty. Tune in every night at 9.30pm, and Sundays at 8pm to enjoy live streamed shows from some of the finest Irish music and spoken word talent, with some guests popping in from overseas along the way too. The next wave of guests includes: MuRli, Swimmers Jackson, Elly O'Keefe, Ger Wolfe, Tina Pisco and many more.

Ray Blackwell from DeBarras said: "As lockdown continues, so do the livestreams...music connects us and connection is more important now than ever. I don't know about you but I'll take it any way I can get it, and these livestreams have certainly offered connection to me. They've made me feel a little better, they've given me a little bit more space to breath, and they've reminded me that no matter what happens we're all tethered together. Thanks to all the musicians and to all the music lovers. I hope to see you all in the flesh in DeBarras at some stage in the future."

MAY:

Caoilin Sherlock - Thurs 28th May

Roisin Kilgannon - Fri 29th

Leo Di-Santo (Lancaster, US) - Sat 30th

Céilí Allstars - Sun 31st

JUNE:

Trad Session - Mon 1st

Lauren Guillery - Tues 2nd

Spoken Word w/ Stan Notte - Weds 3rd

John Spillane - Thurs 4th

Swimmers Jackson - Friday 5th

Jinx Lennon - Sat 6th

John & Tina Pisco - Sun 7th

Trad session with Mairtin De Cogain - San Diego, US - Mon 8th

Elly O'Keefe - Tues 9th

Lau Noah (NYC) - NYC, US - Weds 10th

Ger Wolfe - Thurs 11th

MuRli - 9:30pm - Fri 12th

Deccy McCarthy - Sat 13th

All shows take place on DeBarras Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DeBarrasClon/

