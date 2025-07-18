Galway International Arts Festival is Now Underway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating on a larger scale than ever across the city and county, Galway International Arts Festival 2025 is in full flow with a fantastic line up of theatre, music, circus, dance, visual arts, comedy, street spectacle continuing until 27 July.

Visitors still have the chance to see David Mach's new major work, Burning Down the House; Sabotage, a roller-coaster ride of jaw-dropping circus from NoFit State, featuring outrageously talented performers, live music and stunning imagery; a new opera MARS from Jennifer Walshe and Irish National Opera; Mikel Murfi's new solo show Oh… performed underwater in the main tank of Galway Atlantaquaria; a stellar line up at the Heineken Big Top; artists Erin Lawlor, Richard Long and Arts Alive; musicians Richard Thompson, Mari Samuelsen and a 40th anniversary celebration of Galway's Mary Coughlan; and First Thought Talks featuring a host of speakers are amongst just some of the highlights of this year's programme.

Galway International Arts Festival (GIAF) is a major cultural organisation which produces one of Europe’s leading international arts festivals, develops and produces new work, and presents a major discussion platform First Thought Talks.

GIAF productions go on to tour nationally and internationally, and First Thought Talks have taken place in Galway, New York, and London.

The organisation has played a very significant role in placing Galway firmly on the map as both a key cultural centre for the arts and a cultural tourism destination on the Wild Atlantic Way.

GIAF’s Chief Executive is John Crumlish and its Artistic Director is Paul Fahy.

