Dublin Theatre Festival Programme Announced

Today Artistic Director Willie White announced details of the programme for Dublin Theatre Festival 2022 which will run from 29 September - 16 October at venues and locations across Dublin.

Dublin Theatre Festival 2022 includes:

17 world premieres.

A restored level of international productions.

The hugely anticipated return of acclaimed Italian director Romeo Castellucci's work to Dublin after 18 years.

10 for 10 - a new initiative to increase the accessibility of the festival programme (10% of tickets for selected Festival productions will be available at 10 euro - details below).

The return of a full season of Theatre for Children.

A programme which celebrates the words of brilliant writers and has a strong emphasis on movement, bodies and coming together.

An extraordinary line up of outstanding theatre makers, actors, performers and creatives who will share their work over the 18 days and nights.

Work from established companies and artists as well as exciting new voices creating diverse works.

A FESTIVAL+ programme of engaging talks, critical events and 8 new work-in-development showcases.

Download the Festival programme HERE, please check the website for exact times.

Live performance and cultural experiences play a key role in the city's recovery and continued growth and DTF 2022 is proud to present a fully live, in person programme of work across Dublin this autumn. Experience the thrill and intimacy of live theatre, together, in person.

As well as the words of brilliant writers, the festival has a strong emphasis on movement and bodies, affirming the power of coming together.

While continuing its vital role of presenting new and urgent Irish work, the 2022 Festival also features a strong international showing, welcoming artists from the UK, Brazil, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Italy and France to Ireland. Due to restrictions over the past 2 years the Festival has not been able to invite international work of scale, so this year the team was determined to restore the level of international presentations. This dialogue between Ireland's vibrant theatre culture and international practice is a key part of DTF.

Dublin Theatre Festival really wants to offer something for everybody and the team have been working on ways to remove barriers and further increase accessibility. An exciting new initiative will be 10 for 10 - that 10% of tickets for selected festival productions will be available at 10 euro to those under 30, unwaged or performing arts freelancers (register in advance at dublintheatrefestival.ie).

Speaking today Artistic Director Willie White said,"So much of our lives have been impacted and changed by the pandemic but the value of art and culture as a space for reflection, solidarity and joy has remained constant throughout, however challenging it has been at times to make, and to witness work. We have missed the buzz of lively foyers and packed theatres, all over the city."

A selection of photos from the programme can be downloaded HERE

Priority booking for friends of the festival opens 12pm today, 27 July.

General booking opens 12pm, 10 Aug.

Booking online www.dublintheatrefestival.ie or by phone +353 1 677 8899

To become a friend of the festival go to dublintheatrefestival.ie/support/friends/become-a-friend