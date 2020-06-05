Caitríona O'leary Presents UNACCOMPANIED 5 On Facebook

On Saturday June 7th, at 2:30 PM Dublin time (GMT+1:00), Heresy Records' recording artist Caitríona O'Leary (www.caitrionaoleary.com) will perform the fifth installment of Unaccompanied, her weekly mini-concert series (in costume) live-streamed from her room in Dublin on Facebook. This series was inspired by a concert O'Leary performed as part of Ireland Performs, an online series of concerts established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic presented by Culture Ireland and Facebook Ireland. Videos of all concert are available for replay on her YouTube channel:

DETAILS

"UNACCOMPANIED": Starring Irish Singer CAITRÍONA O'LEARY

SATURDAY's @ 2:30 PM (GMT+1) 9:30 AM EST, etc.

FACEBOOK LINK - https://www.facebook.com/caitriona.oleary.3/

YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-O5nz3FMldmVrdGP1eAAhw?view_as=subscriber

Unaccompanied 5 Program:

1. Ar an Chéad Lá d'Earrach/On the First Day of Spring - Traditional Irish

2. Miss Collin - Traditional Virginia (U.S.)

3. The Winter it is Past - Traditional Irish

4. Dúlaman - Traditional Irish

CAITRÍONA O'LEARY is internationally renowned as a singer of early music, traditional Irish song and folk music, notably distinguished for her abundant performances and recordings of unaccompanied song. In reference to a concert she performed at Beethovenfest Bonn, the General Anzeiger wrote, "This is a special genre of vocal art, called sean nós...in this type of singing O'Leary is a master." She has recorded over twenty critically acclaimed albums with her band Dúlra and the celebrated early music ensembles Sequentia, The Harp Consort, Joglaresa, eX among others. Her recording of The Wexford Carols (producer Joe Henry, guest artists Tom Jones, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Dónal Lunny) reached #1 on Billboard. She has worked closely with many of early music's leading artists including Christopher Hogwood, Ben Bagby, Andrew Lawrence King, Konrad Junghaenel, Pedro Memelsdorff, Hille Perl, Lee Santana and many others. Caitríona has toured and performed throughout the world and regularly performs at top Festivals in Europe and beyond.

On 10th July 2020 Heresy Records (www.heresyrecords.com) will release The Red Book of Ossory, the debut album by Anakronos, an ensemble of leading early music, jazz and contemporary classical virtuosi which was founded by Caitriona O'Leary.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You