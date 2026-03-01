Review: EUREKA DAY at Gate Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It’s Funny Because It’s True ****

Every so often, a production reminds an audience of the raw power of storytelling and its ability to move a room of strangers to collective, cathartic reflection. Eureka Day at the Gate Theatre is exactly that: a sobering and whimsical look at the fragility of community. In an era where everyone is entitled to their own point of view, Jonathan Spector’s play asks the uncomfortable question: are all perspectives actually valid? And more importantly, what happens to a community when those views become irreconcilable?

Set in the 2018-2019 school year at a progressive private school in California, the play begins with a deceptively simple debate over racial categories on an enrollment form — a scene that feels like it could effortlessly transition into today’s discussions on gender identity. However, the narrative quickly shifts to its core conflict: a mumps outbreak that pits pro-vaccine parents against those advocating for "medical freedom." By placing the story just months before the global shadow of COVID-19, Spector creates a unique tension.

Earlier this week, I saw Blood Brothers, a show that famously starts at the end with the death of the Johnstone twins. Even with the ending foreshadowed throughout, the final gunshot still shocks the audience into a state of forgotten surprise; they get lost in the story and forget the inevitable. Eureka Day operates differently. We aren’t surprised because we’ve all lived through the sequel. We sit in our seats with the prophetic knowledge that no matter how heated this school board meeting gets, it is only a fraction of the chaos that is about to hit the world.

The production’s crowning achievement is the Act One finale: a live-streamed webinar where the board attempts to resolve the medical emergency. The scene is a masterclass in comedic staging, directed with operatic precision by Roy Alexander Weise. In the opera world, when several characters sing over one another (take the famous Rigoletto quartet, for example), translators often choose not to provide surtitles for the scene. The goal is for the audience to focus on the music and the collective chaos rather than the literal meaning of every word. This scene felt exactly like that. On one side of the stage, the board struggles to maintain an enlightened narrative; meanwhile, a screen at the center explodes with a "live" comment feed. It is a perfect mirror of the online "echo chambers" we have all navigated, and it is painfully funny because it hits so close to home.

Underneath the comedy lies a darker question about agency. Throughout the play, the "well-being of the children" is used as the ultimate shield. Every parent claims to be acting for the kids, but as the conflict escalates, you begin to wonder if the children are just an excuse. It feels less like a debate about health and more like a battle of parents living their own rigid opinions through their children, using them as proxies in an ideological war.

The cast is terrific, delivering a tight ensemble performance that successfully transports the audience from Dublin to the high-pressure environment of a US private school. A standout moment comes from Philippa Dunne as Suzanne. Her moving monologue about her personal experience with vaccination serves as a vital pivot. I have always believed that while you can rarely argue someone out of their opinion, you cannot argue with their lived experience, and that is exactly what this scene achieves.

Ultimately, Eureka Day surfaces the friction between "acceptance" and the reality of majority rule. The play’s deus ex machinam, a set of bylaws no one read, suggests that no matter how "enlightened" we pretend to be, those with the power, money, and the majority can often silence the rest and get away with anything. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Eureka Day plays at the Gate Theatre until March 21st.

