DONOVAN - THE TALE OF THE GAEL TOUR Comes to The Everyman in July 2026

The Everyman will present Donovan in concert on Saturday, 11th July. From his first single Catch the Wind in 1965 his music and poetic talents were welcomed by his Irish, Scottish and Welsh audiences, who recognised immediately his Strong Gaelic Roots and mesmerised by his Mellifluous Voice and unique Guitar Style.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Donovan says "I have reached the year (2026 ) of my 80th Summer around the Sun.

And this year I wish to present my journey I call 'THE TALE OF THE GAEL' personally up front in small concerts in Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England.

To know more, experience my free Film Essay THE TALE OF THE GAEL on my website: donovan.ie"

Widely regarded as one of the worlds' most influential songwriters and recording artists he often tells in concert the most amazing stories of his cataylst effect on the great artists of the Modern World, such as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Kate Bush, Oasis, and many more, some who became his friends. He is also followed by each new generation of artists keen to learn from his works, to expand and develop their own musical path.

Donovan is known for pioneering new production recording techniques in the studio, influencing many. Examples of his studio albums are on sale at the concerts.

