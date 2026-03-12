Cork Opera House to Host Joe Corbett Tribute Concert in May

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, formally launched the tribute concert to Cork-born singer Joe Corbett at a reception in City Hall yesterday. Mr Corbett passed away in 2025.

Entitled Joe Corbett: A Celebration, the concert will be staged at Cork Opera House on Saturday, 9 May.

In a statement the Lord Mayor said:

‘Joe's voice, warmth and generosity touched many lives. His passing last summer left a huge void for all who knew him and admired his extraordinary talent. Joe was synonymous with many civic and community events such as the Lord Mayor's Heritage Concert and the Over 60's talent competitions, and his absence from these events is keenly felt. While the sadness at his passing endures, we must be grateful for the beauty he brought to the world through music. This tribute night at Cork Opera House, featuring some of our finest performers, will be a celebration of Joe's remarkable life, his talent and his legacy.'

He was joined by Eibhlin Gleeson, Cork Opera House CEO, who said: “It is an absolute honour to play our part in celebrating the life and incredible career of Joe Corbett. He was a consistent presence on our stage over his career, an incredible talent, a friend to all and a brilliant collaborator. Joe was such a valued member of our Cork Opera House family and we are privileged to play a small part in celebrating his life in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. We are looking forward to this important night of music making.”

A line-up of singers and friends of Joe will perform at the concert including, in alphabetical order: Eva Corbett, Majella Cullagh, Mary Hegarty, Molly Lynch, John Molloy, Ryan Morgan, Richard Morris and Kim Sheehan.

The combined choirs of The St Vincent's Male Voice Choir and The Clogheen Kerrypike Group will also perform as will the Good Vibrations Choir. The compere for the night will be Evelyn Grant.

Joe Corbett was born and grew up in Cork. He studied singing at CIT Cork School of Music, the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin, and at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

Joe's recent performances in Cork include the roles of Fergus Mac Roth in Morrigan, Ko-Ko in The Mikado, Major-General Stanley in The Pirates of Penzance, Baron Zeta in The Merry Widow and Douphol in La Traviata in concert with Cork Operatic Society at Cork Opera House, and Rosetree in the premiere of John O'Brien's opera The Nightingale and the Rose at the Everyman and on tour.

Soprano Mary Hegarty in a statement said, "Joe's professionalism and talent were combined with his uncanny abilities to connect with whatever audience was before him, and to make his fellow performers have a wonderful time! I loved singing with Joe and I loved Joe. He was a brilliant and caring friend and an inspiring musician, with a wicked sense of humour and an unforgettable twinkle in his eye. This concert is a terrific opportunity to remember and celebrate him.'

Soprano Majella Cullagh said, "From the very beginning I fell a little in love with Joe. He was so handsome and intelligent and truly talented. He was also the funniest person that I had ever met. He had an encyclopaedic knowledge of repertoire, hugely impressive stagecraft, whirlwind enthusiasm, a beautiful voice and sublime acting ability. His loss is immense.'



Proceeds from the concert will be in aid of The Irish Cancer Society.



