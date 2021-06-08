Caimin Gilmore + Kate Ellis Present WE USED TO PLAY HERE

Envelope yourself in the raw visceral experience of live music making, inside an intimate pop-up venue.

Double Bass player Caimin Gilmore and Cellist Kate Ellis are two of Ireland's most engaging instrumentalists. They are leading improvisers and composers, with expertise in the performance of new music.

Throughout June - September 2021, the duo will travel to rural locations in each Irish province of Ireland, for a series of intimate live performances, inside a specially-commissioned architecturally designed pop-up venue.

'We Used to Play Here' will journey from the Raheen-a-cluig ruins overlooking stunning scenery on the slopes of Bray Head, to the peaceful small villages of Monaghan, and from the wild splendour of Inishbofin, down to our enchanting southernmost island Cape Clear, bringing new compositions to local communities, and those who might usually have limited access to live performance.

Caimin and Kate will weave new music from Neil O'Connor, Amanda Feery and Sam Perkin interspersed with traditional melodies, creating one-off performances in each location.

The pop-up venue was created and designed by Shane Sugrue of Unqualified Design, and is specially built for safe and socially distanced concerts, for audiences of up to 6 people. With artwork wrapping the venue designed and painted by Cork artist Shane O'Driscoll.

"We Used to Play Here" takes place from 26 June - 1st September. Tickets are on sale now:

Saturday 26th June 2021

Bray Head // Tickets: Mermaid Arts Centre

https://www.mermaidartscentre.ie/whats-on/events/we-used-to-play-here-1

Monday 28th June 2021

Inishbofin // Tickets: Black Gate Cultural Centre

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theblackgateculturalcentre/532892

Thursday 1st & Friday 2nd July 2021

Monaghan // Tickets: The Patrick Kavanagh Centre

https://www.patrickkavanaghcentre.com/events/

Tuesday 31st August & Wednesday 1st September 2021

Cape Clear // Tickets: Oileán AiR / Comharchumann Chléire

*Email eolaspobalchleire@gmail.com to book

https://www.oileanair.com/