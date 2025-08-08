BRAMBLES by Cara Christie to Premiere at Dublin Fringe Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brambles - A new play by Cara Christie will premiere at Dublin Fringe Festival 2025 in September. Claire got a job! (Finally.) The catch? It's in Dublin... so she's just landed uninvited on her sister Holly's doorstep.

As Claire digs into their family's past, Holly's busy burying her own, while partner Glen just wants to move forward. As old wounds resurface, this sharp, heartfelt drama asks: are we protecting those we love, or just shielding ourselves? A tender, honest look at autism, family, and the stories that shape us.

Inspired by Christie's own family, the idea came from the need to explore the relationship between neurodiverse and neurotypical siblings and the challenges it presents. This is a contemporary three-hander drama where autistic, Bram Stoker obsessed Claire crash-lands into her sister Holly's carefully curated life, forcing them to unmask old wounds, question societal expectation and maybe, just maybe, reconnect with each other.

Brambles is for anyone who's ever felt too deeply, wanted too much, or been told to take up less space. It's a tender, honest look at autism, family, and the messy stories that bind, and divide us.