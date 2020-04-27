Abbey Theatre's DEAR IRELAND Premieres Live Online

Over four nights (28 April - 1 May), audiences throughout Ireland and across the globe can watch the world premiere of Dear Ireland - a historic digital theatre project that brings together 50 brand new monologues, commissioned by the Abbey Theatre as a rapid response to the COVID-19 crisis. Each piece of work was written and created in self isolation by 100 participating artists.

Dear Ireland is a platform for the Irish theatre community to gather, as a choir of voices and ideas, and share in this historical moment through the creation of art. The project is an experimental first for both the Abbey Theatre and many of the artists involved, in the producing and presenting of theatre through digital channels whilst the ongoing pandemic keeps theatre makers and audiences from the stage.

Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, Directors of the Abbey Theatre said:

'We are proud to present the momentous and urgent calls of 100 artists to the world this week. It was important to us that we commission artists from different backgrounds and people at various stages of career in a way that reflects the diverse Irish society that is united in these trying times. For the participating artists, and indeed many of our own team at the Abbey, this was a new and unfamiliar way to make theatre - combined with the challenge of creating new art in the extreme circumstances the current pandemic has brought. Despite the extraordinary hurdles faced by these theatre makers, a poignant, angry, often funny, sometimes absurd portrait of Ireland has emerged, capturing this unique moment in our history.'

The writer/performer collaborations for each monologue are as follows:

Blindboy / Cathy Belton Dermot Bolger / Dawn Bradfield Pom Boyd / Brendan Gleeson Sinéad Burke / Eleanor Walsh TKB (Thommas Kane Byrne) / Ericka Roe Dylan Coburn Gray / Leah Minto Karen Cogan / Siobhán McSweeney John Connors / Graham Earley Kit de Waal / Peter Gowen Shaun Dunne / Eva-Jane Gaffney Iseult Golden / Marion O'Dwyer Stacey Gregg / Conor MacNeill Sarah Hanly / Denise Gough Nancy Harris / Marty Rea David Ireland / Abigail McGibbon Colm Keegan / Owen Roe Sonya Kelly / Deirdre Donnelly Deirdre Kinahan / Bríd Ní Neachtain Emmet Kirwan / Emmet Kirwan featuring Mike Donnelly Darach Mac Con Iomaire / Eoin O Dubhghaill Manchán Magan / Bríd Criomhthain Aoife Martyn / Norma Sheahan Owen McCafferty / Patrick O'Kane Rosaleen McDonagh / Sorcha Fox Frank McGuinness / Joan Sheehy Meadhbh McHugh (New York) / Clare O'Malley Una McKevitt / Katherine Lynch Phillip McMahon / Caoilfhionn Dunne Andrea Molino (Italy) / David Moss Gina Moxley / Timmy Creed Jimmy Murphy / Clare Dunne Zoe Ní Riordáin / Seána Kerslake Edna O'Brien / Stanley Townsend Eva O'Connor / Amy McAllister Joseph O'Connor / Kathy Rose O'Brien John O'Donovan / Nicola Coughlan Mark O'Halloran / Andrew Bennett Jody O'Neill / Marie Mullen Shane O'Reilly / Amanda Coogan Felicia 'Felispeaks' Olusanya / Deirdre Molloy Margaret Perry / Breffni Holahan Ursula Rani Sarma / Owen McDonnell Arthur Riordan / Rory Nolan Ciara Elizabeth Smyth / Camille Lucy Ross Abbie Spallen / Jolene O'Hara Keith James Walker / Ashleigh Dorrell Enda Walsh / Zara Devlin Michael West / Mark Doherty Carmel Winters / Lucianne McEvoy Zhu Yi (China) / Julia Gu

For insight, the Abbey Theatre asked some of the artists where they were writing from:

Dermot Bolger

My monologue was written in the front room of the small terraced house in Drumcondra where I am self-isolating with the plethora of phantoms of imagination who populate my current book in progress. They're good company when they behave themselves.

Sinéad Burke

I am in my family home in County Meath, surrounded by siblings and attempting to be a horticulturist for the very first time. It's going moderately well.

John Connors

In isolation in my campsite in Coolock.

TKB (Thommas Kane Byrne)

I'm being a responsible member of society by STAYING in my family home in the North Inner City.

Jody O'Neill

I'm at home, in Bray, Co. Wicklow, homeschooling in the mornings, and on a continuing mission to find the most secluded places for afternoon walks.

Sonya Kelly

I am living in my home in Dublin 8 with my wife and surrounded by wonderful neighbours.

Andrea Molino

Containment in Southern France.

John O'Donovan

I was visiting family in Clare when the lockdown was announced, so rather than travelling back to London, I've bunkered down here in a guest room at my in-laws'.

Abbie Spallen

Living and writing in Newry, Co. Down

Dear Ireland comes with a musical score reimagined by award-winning composer Ray Harman, featuring the vocals of Lisa Lambe. Irish artist Maser was also commissioned to respond to the Dear Ireland call and his beautiful artwork will be woven through the visuals in the films.

The 50 pieces have been pre-recorded, and will stream in four parts live on the Abbey's YouTube channel from 7.30pm Tuesday to Friday, ahead of being made available for a period of six months.

28 April - 7.30pm IST: Dear Ireland (Part 1) - 11 monologues - Live and then available for 24 hours

29 April - 7.30pm IST: Dear Ireland (Part 2) - 12 monologues - Live and then available for 24 hours

30 April - 7.30pm IST: Dear Ireland (Part 4) - 13 monologues - Live and then available for 24 hours

1 May - 7.30pm IST: Dear Ireland (Part 5) - 14 monologues - Live and then available for 24 hours

2 May - 12pm IST: Dear Ireland (Part 1 to 4) - 50 Monologues - Available for six months

There will be a three minute interval between each monologue, providing the audience time to join the live discussion in YouTube Live Chat. Some of the artists and Abbey Theatre hosts will be participating in the discussion here during these breaks.

Subscribe to the Abbey Theatre's YouTube channel and tune in at 7.30pm from Tuesday to Friday.





