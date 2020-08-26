Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse Sign With ICM For Literary Representation

Taylor and Wyse first partnered as writers for the Emmy-nominated digital series Indoor Boys.







Deadline has reported that Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse have signed with ICM Partners for literary representation across all media. Taylor and Wyse are writers, actors and directors for Broadway and Television.

Wesley Taylor's credits include, Broadway: original cast of The Addams Family; original cast of Rock of Ages (Theatre World Award, OCC Nomination). Second Stage: Little Miss Sunshine. Denver Center: An Act of God. Signature Theatre: Cabaret. American Conservatory Theater: Tales of the City. TV: 'Bobby' on "Smash," "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," "Difficult People." Taylor is the Co-Creator/Writer/Star of "Indoor Boys," (HuffPost/Vimeo) "It Could Be Worse," (Hulu/Pivot Tv/Vimeo), "Billy Green" (YouTube).

Wyse's credits include, Broadway: Deaf West's Spring Awakening, Lysistrata Jones. Tour: Wicked. Off-Broadway: Ride the Cyclone, Bare, Triassic Parq, Lysistrata Jones, NYMF. Regional: For the Record: Dear John Hughes, Williamstown, Wallis Annenberg, Paper Mill Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Daegu International Musical Festival, Huntington Theatre Company, Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Barnstormers, Cleveland Lyric Opera. TV: "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Marvel's Iron Fist," "Agent X," "Modern Family," "Switched at Birth," "A to Z," "Bad Judge," "Masters of Sex," "Bored to Death," "Nikki & Sara Live!" Film: Dating My Mother, X/Y.

Taylor and Wyse first partnered as writers for the Emmy-nominated digital series Indoor Boys.

"We're thrilled to be joining one of the most forward-thinking agencies," Taylor and Wyse shared in a statement. "We want to tell great stories, no matter the medium. They really understand the increasingly blurred lines between different distribution models, and support new voices and new ways of telling stories. We can't wait to share what we've been working on."

They currently have a play, scripted series and feature film and in development.







