Verdon Fosse Legacy Professional Training Program is Still Accepting Applications







The Verdon Fosse Legacy is still accepting applications to their inaugural Professional Training Program - an elite invitational summer intensive for pre-professional dancers ages 16 and up.

Morning technique classes in ballet, East Indian, Afro-Cuban, rhythm, and acting set up the critical foundational training for the quintessential 'Fosse dancer.' Afternoons will be spent studying longer excerpts from signature pieces of Fosse choreography in an intimate, constructive, and challenging class environment.

In addition to technical training and repertoire, students will receive individualized feedback, audition prep, and an understanding of what it means to be a 'Fosse dancer' from Fosse veteran performers and other TBA industry guests.

Be one of the first to take part in this intensive, immersive, and inspiring training program for the next generation of Fosse dancers.

Dates: July 19th - 30th from 9:30am-3:30pm at Broadway Dance Center

Daily Schedule:

9:30-10:30am Ballet

10:30-11:30am Technique*

11:30am-12:30pm Lunch Break (off-site)

12:30-1:30pm Fosse Jazz Technique

1:30-3:30pm Fosse Repertoire Training

*Technique classes will include East Indian, Afro-Cuban, Flamenco, Rhythm, and Acting.

** Fosse Jazz empowers dancers with foundational training in the vocabulary, style, technique, and historical influences integral to Bob Fosse's iconic work. Fosse Jazz follows a traditional class structure with a comprehensive warm-up of classical jazz isolations and contractions, center work breaking down signature Fosse walks, jumps, and port de bras, and culminating with a deep dive into an excerpt of authentic Fosse choreography.

***Choreography will be taught from the following Fosse shows: "All That Jazz," Big Deal, Sweet Charity, "Liza with a Z," and Bob Fosse's Dancin'.

Technique Faculty:

· TaDeo Asojano (Afro-Cuban)

· Michael Blevins (acting)

· Lloyd Culbreath (tap/rhythm)

· Allen Fields (ballet)

· Rachna Nivas (Indian classical dance)

· Jeff Shade (tap/rhythm)

· Nelida Tirado (Flamenco)

Legacy Faculty:

· Lloyd Culbreath (Big Deal, Bob Fosse's Dancin', Sweet Charity '86, Chicago '96, Fosse)

· Alyssa Epstein (TVFL Protégé)

· Parker Esse (Fosse)

· Spence Ford (Bob Fosse's Dancin')

· Cady Huffman (Big Deal)

· James Kinney (Fosse)

· Dana Moore (Bob Fosse's Dancin', Sweet Charity '86, Chicago '96, Fosse)

· Stephanie Pope (Big Deal, Sweet Charity '86, Fosse)

· Lainie Sakakura (Fosse)

Registration: In-Person $3,250

Full payment is expected upon acceptance to the program.

To audition for TVFL Professional Training Program, please submit a headshot, resume, and dance reel/1 to 2-minute clip (via YouTube or Vimeo link) to info@verdonfosse.com. Admissions are rolling and we encourage dancers to apply early!