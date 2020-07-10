VIDEO: Play At Home Creators Discuss The Project

When five Artistic Directors across the country (four in their inaugural term) were faced with the closure of their stages, they quickly banded together to produce an opportunity to keep theatre and art alive through a micro-commission program that would become Play at Home.

This growing program, now with over 100 plays, 100 playwrights, and $50,000 paid directly to those playwrights, allows us, the audience, to create the work from home. Whether you're reading these plays as a family quarantining together, via video conference, or by yourself on a quiet afternoon, this is an opportunity to spark your love of theatre.

Follow Stephanie Ybarra (Artistic Director, Baltimore Center Stage), Maria Manuela Goyanes (Artistic Director, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company), Jacob G. Padrón (Artistic Director, Long Wharf Theatre), Hana S. Sharif (Artistic Director, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis), and Oskar Eustis (Artistic Director, The Public Theater) as they share the story of creating this innovative project that continues to expand with other theatre companies across the country and inspires us all to hold on to the analog and digital ways of creating theatre in this uncertain time.







