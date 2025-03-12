Timberlake Studios Closes; Sarah Timberlake to Retire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to a statement posted on social media, Sarah Timberlake will retire, with Timberlake Studios officially closed as of December 31. For over 30 years, Timberlake Studios supplied costumes for stage, film, fashion, and more.

Before it was known as Timberlake Studios, the construction group that built costumes for theatre, dance and opera was known as The Studio or simply, Studio. It was established in New York City in 1986 by Betty Williams, run from 1996 to present by Sarah Timberlake.

The company will also hold a liquidation sale later this week. Find out more details at https://www.timberlakestudios.com/.

Read the full statement below:

Dear friends, colleagues, and fellow industry professionals,

After more than 30 years in the costume business Sarah Timberlake is retiring. With that retirement and the myriad of changes in the costume industry comes the closing of Timberlake Studios, Inc. The business officially closed on December 31, 2024. We are still tying up loose ends, and we need your help!

Timberlake Studios currently has a beautiful space on 8th Ave between 37th and 38th Streets. It’s fully outfitted with tables, machines, a dedicated fitting room, a dedicated storage room, kitchenette and 2 bathrooms. We are hoping to find someone to take over the lease and equipment. Please spread the word and let us know if you’re interested.

If we do not find someone by January 31st who is interested in taking over the lease and the equipment, we will instead liquidate. Ideally one entity will purchase everything or at least most of everything. Again, please spread the word and contact us if interested.

To our valued current and previous clients, please continue to reach out to us at timberlakestudios@gmail.com. We are dedicated to helping you find the best fit for your ongoing projects, and happy to help this transition however we can.

Please spread the word to others in the costume and fashion industries. Let’s all help Sarah to have a clean slate for her retirement to enjoy her gardening, loved ones, and, of course, her cats.

Sincerely,

The Timberlake Studios Team

