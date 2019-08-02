Theater Resources Unlimited Now Accepting Applications For Producer Mentorship & Development Program

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now accepting applications for the 2019-20 TRU Producer Mentorship & Development Program, deadlineSeptember 1, 2019 for both the Foundations Class and Master Class.Questions about the program? Come to a Free Introduction to the program and meet the program directors on Tuesday evening August 20th, 6:30 to 9:00. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit: https://truonline.org/events/intro-to-pdmp-2019-20/

Whether you produce because you love it, or because you want to create opportunities to showcase your talents, here's a monthly program to keep you focused and introduce you to a community of peers. Apply to the premier program of TRU, offering ongoing training for serious producers and self-Producing Artists: the Producer Development & Mentorship Program, created in collaboration with 4-time Tony winning producer Cheryl Wiesenfeld (Ain't Too Proud, The Heidi Chronicles, Rocky, All the Way, The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, Vanya & Sonya & Masha & Spike, Elaine Stritch: At Liberty, The Exonerated), providing ongoing support and education for producers at all levels of experience. The program consists of two levels:

The 2019-20 FOUNDATIONS will be led by producer/consultant/former general manager R. Erin Craig of La Vie Productions (Himself and Nora,Stalking the Bogeyman; Mr Rickey Calls A Meeting; Austen's Pride,Academy, Right Before I Go benefit in October 2017).

The 2019-20 MASTER CLASS for Foundations graduates and other eligible candidates will be led by Broadway producers Jane Dubin (Tony winning The Prom, The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann; upcoming: The Prom, Fingersmith) and Rachel Weinstein (The Ferryman, Dear Evan Hansen, Disgraced, TheHeiress with Jessica Chastain, An American in Paris; upcoming: Jagged Little Pill, The Ferrymen).

Submissions for 2019-20 PDMP Foundations Class will be accepted now through September 1, 2019. Foundations Class is $295 for new members, $245 for returning members and students (submit valid ID with application). The program will meet one evening of each month (to be confirmed) from September through June - that's 10 sessions ($29.50 per session). You must also be a paid member of TRU, currently $95/year.



Submissions for 2019-20 Master Class will be accepted now through September 1, 2019. Master Class is $425 for new members. Limited to 12 full participants. (Adjunct memberships available - you attend all sessions on a non-participating auditor basis, $295.) Meets once a month, mostly Mondays, from September thru June - that's 9 sessions ($50 per session). You must also be a paid member of TRU, currently $95/year.

Candidates may be asked to come in and interview. Start date for classes will be announced soon.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-seven year old 501c3 nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents the TRU VOICES Annual New Play Reading Series and Annual New Musicals Reading Series, two new works series in which TRU underwrites developmental readings to nurture new shows as well as new producers for theater; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through a Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab; programs for actors include the Annual Combined Audition.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by public funds awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, as well as the Montage Foundation and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.







