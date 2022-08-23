 The Latinx Playwrights Circle Announces Five Artists in Residence







The Latinx Playwrights Circle has announced partnerships with five new artists in residence, American Theatre reports. The artists are Rebecca Aparicio, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Alisha Espinosa, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, and Janio Marrero.

The residency is part of the Creatives Rebuild New York Artist Employment Program, which seeks to support employment opportunities for artists in New York state.

The Latinx Playwrights Circle (LPC) started as a "pop up" Playwright Circle in October 2017. Since 2018, the group has been spearheaded and organized by playwrights Guadalís Del Carmen and Oscar A. L. Cabrera with Janio Marrero serving as the Executive Director. Programming began with a monthly meeting of playwrights committed to community development of their plays. In 2020, the LPC became a 501c3 non-profit and launched its first season of digital programming and community events. Recent programs like the Greater Good Commission & Festival and The Intensive Mentorship Program were important milestones that achieved national audiences of thousands online. Their mission is to build a network of LatinX Playwrights nationwide in order to promote, develop and elevate their work while making their plays accessible to theater makers looking to find the next generation of American Storytellers.

With New York as their headquarters, they are a national network of committed playwrights of Latinx heritage of all racial and class backgrounds. They are currently in residence at Kabayitos Theater in the Clemente Soto-Velez Cultural and Education Center. The organization operates with a volunteer staff of seven playwrights serving one hundred and two-hundred members and supporters.

For more information on NYC Latinx Playwright Circle, visit http://www.latinxplaywrights.com.