Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

 The Latinx Playwrights Circle Announces Five Artists in Residence

The artists are Rebecca Aparicio, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Alisha Espinosa, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, and Janio Marrero.

Register for Industry News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  


 The Latinx Playwrights Circle Announces Five Artists in Residence

The Latinx Playwrights Circle has announced partnerships with five new artists in residence, American Theatre reports. The artists are Rebecca Aparicio, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Alisha Espinosa, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, and Janio Marrero.

The residency is part of the Creatives Rebuild New York Artist Employment Program, which seeks to support employment opportunities for artists in New York state.

The Latinx Playwrights Circle (LPC) started as a "pop up" Playwright Circle in October 2017. Since 2018, the group has been spearheaded and organized by playwrights Guadalís Del Carmen and Oscar A. L. Cabrera with Janio Marrero serving as the Executive Director. Programming began with a monthly meeting of playwrights committed to community development of their plays. In 2020, the LPC became a 501c3 non-profit and launched its first season of digital programming and community events. Recent programs like the Greater Good Commission & Festival and The Intensive Mentorship Program were important milestones that achieved national audiences of thousands online. Their mission is to build a network of LatinX Playwrights nationwide in order to promote, develop and elevate their work while making their plays accessible to theater makers looking to find the next generation of American Storytellers.

With New York as their headquarters, they are a national network of committed playwrights of Latinx heritage of all racial and class backgrounds. They are currently in residence at Kabayitos Theater in the Clemente Soto-Velez Cultural and Education Center. The organization operates with a volunteer staff of seven playwrights serving one hundred and two-hundred members and supporters.

For more information on NYC Latinx Playwright Circle, visit http://www.latinxplaywrights.com.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.





Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


 The Latinx Playwrights Circle Announces Five Artists in Residence The Latinx Playwrights Circle Announces Five Artists in Residence
August 23, 2022

 The Latinx Playwrights Circle has announced partnerships with five new artists in residence. The artists are Rebecca Aparicio, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Alisha Espinosa, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, and Janio Marrero.
New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission Launches Digital Archive Of Designation Photos, Featuring Tribute to Old BroadwayNew York City Landmarks Preservation Commission Launches Digital Archive Of Designation Photos, Featuring Tribute to Old Broadway
August 23, 2022

The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) launched the LPC Designation Photo Collection, a digital photo archive of New York City’s designated landmarks and historic districts.
Ryan Vona, Janine DiVita & More to Star in Industry Reading of New Musical CHARLIE HUSTLERyan Vona, Janine DiVita & More to Star in Industry Reading of New Musical CHARLIE HUSTLE
August 22, 2022

A private industry reading of CHARLIE HUSTLE, a new musical by Ryan Noggle (CBS'S THE NEIGHBORHOOD) and Neil Berg (GRUMPY OLD MEN), directed by Nick Corley (WOODY SEZ) will be held in New York City on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
2022 Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Winners Announced2022 Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Winners Announced
August 22, 2022

Concord Theatricals has announced the winners of the 2022 Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival, the nation's premier short play competition. The six plays will be published and available for licensing by Samuel French in the 47th edition of its Off Off Broadway collection.
CAA and Black Theatre Coalition Join Forces To Launch New FellowshipCAA and Black Theatre Coalition Join Forces To Launch New Fellowship
August 22, 2022

Leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and the Black Theatre Coalition (BTC), a nonprofit dedicated to increasing employment opportunities for Black theatre professionals, have jointly launched a new talent representation fellowship program.