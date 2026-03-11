Camille A. Brown, Jeff Calhoun, and More Lead New York Theatre Barn’s Director’s Roundtable

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York Theatre Barn will host A Seat at the Table: A Panel of Broadway Directors on April 21, 2026. Presented at 7PM ET at Open Jar Studios in NYC (1601 Broadway, 11th floor), and also available for live streaming, the roundtable serves as a benefit for the non-profit organization that has been incubating original musicals for 19 years.

A diverse cohort of award-winning Broadway directors will take up space to discuss their unique experiences working in a rapidly evolving industry, while also offering insights into the creative process of incubating new works. New York Theatre Barn believes that there is a place for all of us at the table of the American Theatre.

Joining five-time Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (Gypsy, for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf) and two-time Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Deaf West's Big River) at the table are two-time Tony nominee Moisés Kaufman (Torch Song, Paradise Square), JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Harmony), and Victoria Collado (Latin History for Morons). Moderating the roundtable will be New York Theatre Barn's Héctor Flores Jr.





