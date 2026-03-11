WHITE HOUSE PRINCESS Will Hold Workshop Reading in New York

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A 29 hour workshop with a reading of the new musical White House Princess will take place on March 13 at the Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Sight in NYC.

White House Princess is a two-act musical about Theodore Roosevelt’s unruly, chaotic daughter Alice and her beloved cousin Eleanor. One of America’s first celebrities, Alice was on every newspaper, bringing daggers to White House events, smoking on the roof of the oval office, and marrying the dangerous playboy of politics, Nick Longworth.

While Eleanor deals with the consequences of a secret affair with a woman (yes, it’s all based on history!), Alice's flashy husband sides with a political rival. Both cousins have to risk their social and political position to have what Victorian women fear most: happiness.

The musical is written by Maureen Clare and Charlotte Daniels, and directed by Ellie Heyman.

White House Princess was originally produced Oct. 26-29 at the Agassiz Theater in Cambridge, MA. There were five sold-out performances, and a special talk balk with President Emerita Drew Faust, supported by the Harvard Office for the Arts. A selection of archival materials from Harvard’s Houghton Library Roosevelt Collection were on display at a special curated exhibit for the show. Daniels & Clare won the Phyllis Anderson Prize at Harvard, receiving a generous grant to continue editing the show, in preparation for a 29 hour workshop in New York City.





