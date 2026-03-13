Photos: BTC Hosts Third Annual BUILDING THE CHANGE Gala

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday, BTC held its 3rd Annual “Building the Change” Gala at the Rainbow Room in New York City. This event celebrated entertainment professionals working in theater, film, television, cultural institutions, and music. Distinguished guests include Debbie Allen, J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Boseman, Christopher Jackson, Amber Iman, Siedah Garrett, Jordan Tyson, Kristolyn Lloyd, Joshua Boone, Khaila Wilcoxon, and more. Check out photos below!

The evening honored Taraji P. Henson (Academy Award-nominated Actor, Producer, Author) with the Chadwick Boseman Change Maker Award, Thomas Schumacher (Tony Award-winning Producer and Author) with the BTC Visionary Ally Award, Susan Fales-Hill (Executive Producer, Writer and Arts Advocate) with the Poitier-Belafonte Award for Cultural Activism, and Jessica Matten/Indigenous Film Academy (President of 7 Forward Entertainment) with the Lynn Nottage Bold Beacon Award.

Special performances included Grammy Award winning and 2x Oscar nominated singer-songwriter Siedah Garret, Tony-nominee Christopher Jackson, and Tony-nominee Amber Iman.





