The Shubert Organization Internship Program 2025 Now Accepting Applications

The Shubert Organization is now accepting applications for the fourth year of The Shubert Organization Internship Program. The 2025 program will run July 7 through August 15, and the deadline for applications is March 21, 2025. The program offers serious theater students an opportunity to engage in the industry from beyond the stage.



Applicants may apply online here or download a PDF application and return the completed application to internship@shubertorg.com. For more information, please visit https://shubert.nyc/about-us/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/shubert-internship-program/.



With a focus on the industry from the theatre owner’s perspective, The Shubert Organization Internship Program will provide a general knowledge base of theatre administration and operations and offer hands-on project involvement as the organization prepares for the 2025-2026 theatre season. Part of Shubert’s overall commitment to help achieve greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the Broadway industry is to develop education programs and pathway training for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), and historically marginalized students who are looking for careers in non-performance areas of theatre.



Intern supervision and guidance will be provided by Shubert management and staff. Each student will be assigned a specific project to complete with real-time goals and objectives. Morning check-in meetings with managers will evaluate progress, offer feedback, and provide further instruction. Weekly inter-departmental intern lunches with the coordinators and senior staff will provide community building and expanded learning about career opportunities in theatre management, administration, and operations.



The internship will also introduce students to the scores of professional careers available in the theatre industry beyond the world of performance and help guide them to their natural skill set as they contemplate careers in theatre.



AVAILABLE INTERNSHIPS FOR 2025:

Broadway Theatre Management

Ticketing

Facilities



PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Six-Week Program

Paid Wage: $18/hr., 20 hrs./week

Weekly Paid Public Transportation

Focused Internship Projects

Tours of Shubert’s Theatres

Access to Broadway Shows and Events



