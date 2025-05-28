TDF Partners With Community Foundation of New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the third year in a row, TDF, the not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, has partnered with the Community Foundation of New Jersey to help obtain and distribute 1,600 tickets to 10 Broadway shows for service members. These tickets will be given at no cost to members of the Department of the Navy, Coast Guard, New York Council, Navy League of the United States, 1st Marine Corps District, and Blue Star Families who will be in New York City during this year’s Fleet Week.

The tickets will be distributed for performances this Friday night and Saturday afternoon (additional tickets were provided to performances earlier in the week). Participating shows include:

Disney’s Aladdin and The Lion King

Hamilton

Hell’s Kitchen

Death Becomes Her

MJ The Musical

The Book of Mormon

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

About TDF

Founded in 1968, TDF (formerly known as Theatre Development Fund) is a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to sharing the power of the performing arts with everyone. TDF’s mission is to engage a broad and diverse audience by removing the financial, physical, and invisible barriers to participation in the performing arts. TDF’s initiatives include the TKTS by TDF Discount Booths; TDF Memberships; the TDF Costume Collection; and TDF Accessibility, Education, and Community Programs. Those Programs include open captioned, audio described, and ASL-interpreted performances; Autism Friendly Performances; the Veterans Theatregoing Program; school programs serving more than 11,000 NYC public school students annually; and partnerships with over 150 NYC community organizations serving 18,000 people in the tristate area. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible, and inspirational.

