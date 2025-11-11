TAIMAK: THE GLOW Original Production in Development

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Freedom Theatricals is developing Taimak: The Glow, an original production that brings the life and legacy of martial arts icon Taimak to the stage. Taimak is best known for his breakout role as Leroy Green in the 1985 Sony Pictures cult classic The Last Dragon, which will be re-released this year in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The one-man show is slated to debut in 2027.



Taimak: The Glow will chronicle the actor's extraordinary journey from his early martial arts training, through his rise to fame in The Last Dragon, to his decades-long career spanning film, television, theatre, and live performance. Blending action, artistry, and introspection, the show offers an intimate and inspiring portrait of resilience, self-discovery, and the pursuit of "the glow" - the inner power that defined a generation of fans.



"The Glow has always represented more than strength - it's about light, purpose, and inner power," says Taimak. "This show will share what that journey really looks like - the work, the pain, and ultimately, the transformation."



The production is being developed by Freedom Theatricals, led by Tony Award-nominee Russell Miller and Tony Award-winner Corey Brunish. As a veteran entertainment executive, Miller has been responsible for more than 20 UK and West End theatres, seven US venues for the Ambassador.

Slave Play, Fat Ham (Pulitzer Prize) Parade, Porgy and Bess, and Sondheim's last revival on Broadway during his life, Company.



Theatre group and was General Manager for the London 2012 Olympic Games. Brunish has earned sixteen consecutive Tony Award-nominations, winning five in the last decade for shows including Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, and Slave Play.



Additional creative team members and premiere details will be announced at a later date. Taimak's career has spanned nearly four decades, including collaborations with artists such as Madonna and Janet Jackson. Beyond his acting work, he is an accomplished martial artist with black belts in multiple disciplines including Goju Karate, a purple belt under Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcelo Garcia, and Taekwondo. Freedom Theatricals and Taimak are represented by Buchwald.





