Stage Managers Associations Foundation (SMAF) Launches







The Stage Managers' Association has announced he launch of a new philanthropic foundation. The Stage Managers' Association Foundation (SMAF) supports and promotes the craft and art of stage management by providing funds for education and training, scholarships, and public events that enhance and develop stage management skills and advocacy.

They Fund:

Expenses for programs and services

Lecture and symposia honorariums for individuals and groups

Creation of scholarship funds for higher education and accredited courses in the field of stage management.

Community giving

SMAF funds projects for goods, services, or scholarships for individuals or entities who are stage managers, who meet the following criteria:

Those demonstrating experience as a professional stage manager; who makes their primary living as a stage manager or someone who is working towards, or retired from, making their primary living as a stage manager.

Anyone enrolled in a college or graduate program focused on stage management;

Those working with stage managers (such as Production Managers and Technical Directors),​

Those teaching stage managers, or who enjoy stage managing but do not practice it as a career

To learn more visit https://www.stagemanagersfoundation.com/.