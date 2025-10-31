Springboard to Design Extends 2026 Applications Deadline

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Springboard to Design, the tuition-free theatrical design mentorship and education program for students from underrepresented communities, has extended the 2026 application deadline to January 15, 2026. The extension ensures more high school students from across the country and internationally have the chance to dive into the world of theatrical design, advancing the program's mission to broaden access and foster a more inclusive future in design.



Springboard to Design (SB2D) is presented by Design Action and led by Tony Award-winning designers Clint Ramos and David Zinn. Through hands-on workshops, seminars, and access to Broadway and off-Broadway productions — onstage and backstage — students will explore costume, set, lighting, projection, hair, makeup, and sound design.



“My experience at Springboard to Design showed me that the entire theatre industry is built on effective collaboration and community building,” says alumna Sophia. “I continue to bring the skills I cultivated not just to my own community theatre, but also to the way I approach my homework or group projects.”



“Springboard to Design encouraged me to take creative risks and trust my instincts,” says alumnus Theo. “Before the program, I mainly thought about design in terms of theater, but through the experiences and guest artists, I realized how the same design principles apply to architecture, film, and even theme park design.”



Visit SpringboardtoDesign.com to apply and learn more.



PROGRAM DETAILS

Program Dates: July 19–25, 2026

Location: In 2026, the program will be back in The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab housed in The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (NYC)

Cost: FREE — including tuition, housing, and supplies

Eligibility: SB2D was created as an opportunity for underrepresented high school students, including students who have limited or no access to theatre. Current high school seniors graduating in the spring of 2026 are eligible.

Eligible international students are welcome to apply.

Application Opened: September 15, 2025

Application Deadline: January 15, 2026

The application includes:

● A few short essays

● A brief introduction video

● One original piece of artwork

● A $25 application fee (fee waivers available upon request). *The fee goes directly back into the program to help keep the experience free for students. If the fee is a concern, requesting a waiver is quick and easy.

Springboard to Design encourages and mentors high school students from underrepresented populations to explore the process of theatrical collaboration and the many avenues of American Theatre design. Led by renowned members of the contemporary theatre in the heart of NYC, the Springboard to Design curriculum includes workshops, seminars, and access to important work on and off Broadway, onstage and backstage. Instructors consist of award-winning artists who create a collaborative environment for students, as they explore costume, set, lighting, projection, hair, makeup, and sound design.

Springboard to Design is an initiative by Design Action, an intergenerational coalition of BIPOC and white designers working to end racial inequities in North American theatre. The program was incubated in collaboration with the American Theatre Wing in 2021. In the summer of 2025, Springboard to Design was hosted at The Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab, housed in The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts in the heart of Lincoln Center.

Springboard to Design was recognized by the 2022 and 2023 Anthem Awards as a Bronze Winner for Education, Arts, & Culture - Community Engagement.







