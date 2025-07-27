Son of American Composer Leonard Bernstein Passes Away

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bernstein family is mourning the loss of Alexander Bernstein, the only son of Leonard Bernstein, who passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 70. The news, shared via a statement from the family, underscored the depth of their grief in the face of this profound loss. Alexander was a father to daughter Anya, and a brother to siblings Jamie and Nina.

Leonard Bernstein was a renowned American composer, conductor, and pianist best known for creating the musical West Side Story and leading the New York Philharmonic.

Alexander was widely respected within the arts and education communities, building on his father’s legacy through his own work. He served as president of the Artful Learning educational organization—an initiative inspired by Leonard’s commitment to arts-integrated teaching—and also held leadership roles at The Leonard Bernstein Office.

Tributes from institutions like the New York Philharmonic highlighted his passion for education and music advocacy.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff





