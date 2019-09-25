Samuel French Offers MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS for Licensing

Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express is now available for licensing to both professional and amateur theatres in the United States and Canada through Samuel French, a Concord Theatricals company.

Adapted for the stage by two-time Tony nominee and Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, Murder On The Orient Express is based on Agatha Christie's murder mystery thriller set aboard the Orient Express as it travels from Istanbul to Western Europe in 1934. Detective Hercule Poirot must sort through a train full of suspects who each have their own alibi.

The play was originally staged by McCarter Theater Center, one of the nation's leading regional theatres, located on the campus of Princeton University. It was directed by Emily Mann and opened on March 17, 2017. The production subsequently transferred to Hartford Stage in Hartford, CT in February 2018.

"It has been a joy to work with Agatha Christie Limited on surely the greatest mystery of all time," commented Ken Ludwig. "Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express is a dazzling celebration of two theatrical luminaries and poised to be a sure fire hit on stages across the country for years to come," said Kim Rogers, Vice President of Amateur Licensing at Concord Theatricals. Added Michelle Yaroshko, Vice President of Professional Licensing at Concord Theatricals: "We are delighted to represent this play, which has the heft of a musical, the glamour of the 1930s and a cast of colorful characters."

In 2017, a film version was released, directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Michael Green, and became a box office hit. The film is the fourth screen adaptation of Christie's novel, following the 1974 film, a 2001 TV film version, and a 2010 episode of the television series Agatha Christie's Poirot.

For more information or to request rights, please contact a Samuel French Licensing Representative at (866)598-8449 or visit samfren.ch/PerformMOTOE.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson







