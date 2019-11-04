SETC Awards Six Grants To Theatres Across The U.S.

Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) has announced the 2019-2020 SETC Convention Grant and SETC Staffing Matching Grant winners.

SETC Convention Grant Recipients:

RhinoLeap Productions (Asheboro, NC) www.rhinoleap.com

Theatre West Summer Repertory (Scottsbluff, NE) www.theatrewestnebraska.com

Recipients of the Convention Grants will attend the 2020 SETC Convention in Louisville, KY. and participate in a myriad of activities and events. They can seek company members during the event including actors, designers, and technicians; attend workshops and presentations; and, network with other theatre professionals. Each Convention Grant is valued at $2,650.

Patrick Newell, Artistic Director at Theatre West Summer Repertory, commented about the SETC Convention Grant: "The immediate benefit is to vastly increase our hiring pool for actors and technical crew. And as a small producing organization in an isolated part of the country, we need to make regular contact with others in the business to stay informed of current trends, make networking connections, and find ways to build audience. We believe SETC is an excellent convention at which to achieve all these goals."

Staffing Development Matching Grant Recipients:

Chautauqua Theater Company (Chautauqua, NY) www.chq.org/chautauqua-theater-company

Expanding their Company's Apprenticeship Program by adding sound apprenticeship

Hangar Theatre (Ithaca, NY) www.hangartheatre.org

Expanding their Theatre's Fellows Program by adding two new fellows in theatre administration

Mill Mountain Theatre (Roanoke, VA) www.millmountain.org

Supporting an emerging tour manager/technician to lead an 8-week summer children's musical tour

Montford Park Players (Asheville, NC) www.montfordparkplayers.org

Supporting the mentorship of an emerging production management professional

Staffing Development Matching Grant funds awarded were $1,000 to $1,500 per organization.

Learn more about both of the grant program's benefits, past grant winners, applicant eligibility, the grant review process and application materials at this link: www.setc.org/theatre-company-grants

Contact us with questions by email at grants@setc.org.

SETC is the strongest and broadest network of theatre practitioners in the U.S. and provides extensive resources and year-round opportunities for its constituents. Our services and publications contribute significantly to the careers of emerging artists, seasoned professionals and academicians. SETC energizes the practical, intellectual and creative profile of theatre in America.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You