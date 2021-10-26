Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Readings of Dave Konig and Elliot Finkel's New Musical THE KING OF THE BRONX Announced

Two readings will take place at Ripley Grier Studios (305 W. 38 St, Room 312) on Thursday, October 28 and Monday, November 1 at 5:00 PM.

Oct. 26, 2021  


Elliot Finkel and DAVE KONIG are developing a new musical, The King of the Bronx. Written during the pandemic, King of the Bronx is a new musical based on DAVE KONIG's paintings about New Yorkers going through "the darkness" and coming out the other side.

Starring DAVE KONIG (Grease, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Cheryl Ann Allen (Sophie Tucker In Person), Michael Givens (Love In The Middle Ages), Matthew Konig, Elizabeth Nestlerode (The Other Josh Cohen) and John Weigand (Guys and Dolls National Tour, "Mr. Robot").

