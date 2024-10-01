New Musical ABRIL Hits The Recording Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Abril, A New Musical, recorded a demo album September 21 at Reservoir Studios NYC. The demo cast included Howard Albert, Gina Naomi Baez (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING), Steven Grant Douglas (GHOST THE MUSICAL), Isabella Bria Lopez (ART’s EVITA), Francisca Muñoz (THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA), Jodi Stevens (JEKYLL AND HYDE) and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa.

Abril, which features book, music and lyrics by Gina Naomi Baez, centers on a latine woman Abril who after receiving some shocking news, re-examines her past as a young teenager who just beat cancer. As she returns to high school, she deals with bullying, navigating a new normal, authoritarian figures who are more interested in controlling than helping, and a beloved drama teacher with a dark secret.

The demo was produced and made possible by a successful crowdfunding campaign by Gina Naomi Baez with music direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Benjamin Doyle.

Photo Credit: Aly Morrissey Photography

