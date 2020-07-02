Multiple Creative Artists Agency Locations Will Remain Closed Through the End of 2020

Several Creative Artists Agency locations will remain closed through the end of the year, Variety reports.

CAA headquarters in Los Angeles, as well as offices in Nashville and New York, will remain closed as the pandemic surges.

"In carefully studying a wide range of factors, with employee health and safety as a top priority, we have concluded we will not be returning ... until at least January 2021. It is too early to provide a specific date," read a memo sent to staff.

"In evaluating today's decision, a large group of internal executives, plus outside consultants, have focused on many criteria, including health authority guidelines; local laws and infection rates; availability, or lack thereof, of testing, vaccines, and treatments; the range of personal circumstances for our employees; ... availability and cost of cleaning supplies, masks, and facility modifications; and, of course, our ability to best support and work with one another as we serve clients," wrote senior leadership.

Read more on Variety.







