Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marcus S. Daniel Presents Virtual SPRING AWAKENING The Musical

All the proceeds directly benefit the cast and crew.

Mar. 11, 2021  


Marcus S. Daniel Presents Virtual SPRING AWAKENING The Musical

Marcus S. Daniel presents a virtual production of SPRING AWAKENING The Musical. The performance takes place on March 26, 2021 at 6:00 pm PST/9:00 pm EST.

Tickets are available for as little at $3.
TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED HERE

The production is supported by a GOFUNDME campaign where all the proceeds directly benefit the cast and crew. To donate:
https://gofund.me/b6c3fdec

This VIRTUAL production features a diverse cast and crew from across the country. Cast includes Elizabeth Adabale (The Color Purple ntl. tour), Alison Anaya (Bright Is The Ring of Words - NY Fringe), Eric Stanton Betts (Kinky Boots ntl. tour), Regan Carrington (Dreamgirls Los Angeles), Marcus S. Daniel (LA Ovation Award Winner - The Boy From Oz), Katy Jane Harvey (International Tour of Autant en emporte le vent), Liam Collins (Spring Awakening - Manhattan School of Music), Amy Melendrez (Pacific Pals Live!), Ashley Arlene Nelson (Little Women The Musical - Chance Theatre), Dominic Pecikonis (Spamilton An American Parody ntl. tour), Gilberto Saenz (Lin Manuel Miranda Fellowship), KD Stevens (RENT ntl. tour), Dayle Vander Sande (Bright Is The Ring of Words - Carnegie Hall).


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance Captain In Training Hat
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess T-Shirt (Crown Version)
Leading Actor T-Shirt


Related Articles View More Industry Stories
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Appoints Krissy Sudano as Chief Development Officer Photo

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Appoints Krissy Sudano as Chief Development Officer

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color Will Host Résumé&n Photo

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color Will Host Résumé & Interview Workshop

Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats With Robert Hartwell Photo

Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats With Robert Hartwell

Broadway Podcast Network Releases New IOS App Photo

Broadway Podcast Network Releases New IOS App


More Hot Stories For You