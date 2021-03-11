Marcus S. Daniel Presents Virtual SPRING AWAKENING The Musical







Marcus S. Daniel presents a virtual production of SPRING AWAKENING The Musical. The performance takes place on March 26, 2021 at 6:00 pm PST/9:00 pm EST.

Tickets are available for as little at $3.

TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED HERE

The production is supported by a GOFUNDME campaign where all the proceeds directly benefit the cast and crew. To donate:

https://gofund.me/b6c3fdec

This VIRTUAL production features a diverse cast and crew from across the country. Cast includes Elizabeth Adabale (The Color Purple ntl. tour), Alison Anaya (Bright Is The Ring of Words - NY Fringe), Eric Stanton Betts (Kinky Boots ntl. tour), Regan Carrington (Dreamgirls Los Angeles), Marcus S. Daniel (LA Ovation Award Winner - The Boy From Oz), Katy Jane Harvey (International Tour of Autant en emporte le vent), Liam Collins (Spring Awakening - Manhattan School of Music), Amy Melendrez (Pacific Pals Live!), Ashley Arlene Nelson (Little Women The Musical - Chance Theatre), Dominic Pecikonis (Spamilton An American Parody ntl. tour), Gilberto Saenz (Lin Manuel Miranda Fellowship), KD Stevens (RENT ntl. tour), Dayle Vander Sande (Bright Is The Ring of Words - Carnegie Hall).