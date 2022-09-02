Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Managing Partners of Broadway Strategic Return Fund LP Under Investigation by the SEC

Managing Partners of Broadway Strategic Return Fund LP Under Investigation by the SEC

Broadway Strategic Return Fund LP has invested in “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Moulin Rouge” and “Kinky Boots".

Industry News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  


Bloomberg has reported that Curtis Wayne Cronin and John Joseph, managing partners of Broadway Strategic Return Fund LP, a fund that invests in Broadway shows, are under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued them failing to comply a subpoena.

Read the full story HERE.

The SEC is probing whether Curtis Wayne Cronin and John Joseph violated federal securities laws by making misleading statements to current and potential investors. The SEC revealed that Cronin and Joseph refused to produce documents and testimony requested in investigative subpoenas.

Broadway Strategic Return Fund LP has invested in "Dear Evan Hansen," "Moulin Rouge" and "Kinky Boots". Cronin and Joseph are both credited as producers of "Chicken & Biscuits".

In 2018, Dow Jones reported that the fund had more than $10 million spread over 30 shows.





Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Broadway's Robi Hager Prepares For Industry Workshop Premiere Of LITTLE DUENDEBroadway's Robi Hager Prepares For Industry Workshop Premiere Of LITTLE DUENDE
September 2, 2022

Mexican-American musical theatre writer and performer Robi Hager (Broadway's Spring Awakening, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Bye Bye Birdie, Doctor Zhivago; National Tours of Fun Home and Spring Awakening) is preparing for the industry workshop premiere of his original musical Little Duende.
Actors' Equity Association Applauds Senate Passage of California SB 1116Actors' Equity Association Applauds Senate Passage of California SB 1116
August 31, 2022

Actors’ Equity Association has released a statement applauding the passage of California Senate Bill 1116, a measure introduced by Senator Anthony Portantino (D – Burbank) which creates a payroll fund to support small nonprofit performing arts organizations (SNPAOs).
Directors Gathering Announces (DG) Convening: ​Manifesting an Ecosystem for DirectorsDirectors Gathering Announces (DG) Convening: ​Manifesting an Ecosystem for Directors
August 31, 2022

Directors Gathering has announced (DG) Convening:​Manifesting an Ecosystem for Directors, building an interconnected and diverse community for directors. The gathering will take place virtually October 15-17, 2022.
Broadway Licensing and Broadway Media to Offer CLUE Scenic ProjectionsBroadway Licensing and Broadway Media to Offer CLUE Scenic Projections
August 30, 2022

Broadway Licensing has partnered with world-renowned design and production specialists Broadway Media to offer stunning script-accurate Clue Scenic Projection at an affordable price, beginning September 12.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/28/22Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/28/22
August 30, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/28/2022.