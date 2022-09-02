Managing Partners of Broadway Strategic Return Fund LP Under Investigation by the SEC







Bloomberg has reported that Curtis Wayne Cronin and John Joseph, managing partners of Broadway Strategic Return Fund LP, a fund that invests in Broadway shows, are under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued them failing to comply a subpoena.

Read the full story HERE.

The SEC is probing whether Curtis Wayne Cronin and John Joseph violated federal securities laws by making misleading statements to current and potential investors. The SEC revealed that Cronin and Joseph refused to produce documents and testimony requested in investigative subpoenas.

Broadway Strategic Return Fund LP has invested in "Dear Evan Hansen," "Moulin Rouge" and "Kinky Boots". Cronin and Joseph are both credited as producers of "Chicken & Biscuits".

In 2018, Dow Jones reported that the fund had more than $10 million spread over 30 shows.