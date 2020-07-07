MAKING THEATER IN A NEW WORLD Series to Feature Douglas Lyons, Robert Diamond, Sean Cercone, Ken Davenport & More

The TheaterMakers Studio, the online certification training program and community for theater makers, has announced the launch date for a new 3-part video series on "Making Theater in a New World," featuring interviews with industry experts on safety, inclusivity, and streaming theater. The launch date for the first video in the series is set for July 14th.

"For the last 3 years, we've thrown our annual conference for theater makers, and this year we felt a need to not only acknowledge the many challenges our community is facing, but highlight those challenges as the theme of the conference. This is an opportunity to have conversations about what's on everyone's mind and call for change. We have to adapt our approaches to creating theater because the world is different. And this video series is the start of a much larger conversation that will continue at The TheaterMakers Summit in November," says Monica Hammond, the Director of Programming for The TheaterMakers Studio.

The video series will feature interviews with Douglas Lyons (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon) and Brianna Horne (SHOW ME A HERO on HBO) on how to amplify the voices and visibility of people of color on and off stage, Sean Cercone (CEO/President of Broadway On Demand) and Robert Diamond (CEO/Editor-in-Chief of BroadwayWorld.com) about the future of streaming theater, and Serin Kasif (Vice President of Production for Really Useful Group) and Ken Davenport (Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer and Founder of The TheaterMakers Studio) on the subject of safety.

All of these subjects, and dozens more, including The New Economic Producing Model, the Future of Recorded Music, Raising Money in a New World, and How to Pivot: Writing for TV & Film, will be featured in the line-up of panels and presentations at the 2020 TheaterMakers Summit on Making Theater in A New World, which will be held virtually on November 14th and 15th, with a bonus day on November 16th.

To sign up for this 3-part video series on making theater in a new world, visit:

https://www.thetheatermakersstudio.com/tms-3-part-video-series







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You