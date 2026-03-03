Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian Launch Origin Story Productions

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony Award-winning theatre producers Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian have announced the launch of Origin Story Productions, a new NYC-based theatrical production company committed to championing the next generation of storytellers and redefining what leadership in theatre can look like. The company formalizes a creative partnership between two producers who share a deep passion for the craft, the history, and the future of the stage.

Origin Story Productions brings together an impressive portfolio of credits spanning Broadway and the West End. Broadway credits include the A Chorus Line 50th Anniversary at the Shubert Theatre, the Tony Award-winning revival of Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger, Waiting for Godot, and Oedipus. West End credits include The Tempest—featuring BAFTA winner Sigourney Weaver making her West End debut as part of Jamie Lloyd Company's acclaimed Shakespeare Season at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane—Much Ado About Nothing, My Master Builder, and Evita.

“There is something incredibly meaningful about being a part of someone's origin story,” said Ketner. “Recognizing exceptional talent in every facet of our business and providing a place for that talent to flourish—rebuilding community in the spirit of collaboration—is what we are committed to producing.”

Looking ahead, Origin Story Productions will serve as Executive Producers of the Entertainment Community Fund Gala on June 1st and is actively co-producing several highly anticipated productions on Broadway, including Every Brilliant Thing, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and Proof, as well as Teeth 'n' Smiles in the West End. Additional lead producing and executive producing projects are to be announced.

“Partnering with Christopher and formally joining forces felt like a natural evolution,” said Regian. “We share a belief in celebrating the next generation of theatrical voices while honoring the artists and producers who paved the way before us. We approach this work with deep respect for the legacy of this industry, and an equal commitment to building what comes next.”

ABOUT ORIGIN STORY PRODUCTIONS

