The Pekoe Group Welcomes Cody Andrus as Director of Integrated Marketing

Broadway advertising agency The Pekoe Group has welcomed Cody Andrus to the team as Director of Integrated Marketing. In this role, Andrus will oversee the holistic development, execution, and optimization of multi-channel integrated marketing campaigns, leading cross-functional teams while serving as senior strategic counsel for clients.

Originally from the Central Coast of California, Andrus has worked for nearly two decades in the non-profit theater scene in New York City. Beginning with positions in Box Office and Front of House at Second Stage Theater, he continued his career with marketing positions at the Vineyard Theatre, Manhattan Theater Club, Lincoln Center Theater, New York City Center and most recently Paper Mill Playhouse. He is excited to join The Pekoe Group at this time of growth and return to Broadway.

The Pekoe Group is an award-winning strategic and creative ad agency, with departments in advertising, digital, promotions, social media, websites, and design. Over the past 17 years, they have worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions, as well as some of the city’s finest restaurants, cultural institutions, and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.





