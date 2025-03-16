Lea Salonga to Join HARMONY as Special Guest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony-winning actress Lea Salonga will join Harmony, the annual gala benefit for New York City Gay Men's Chorus to be held on Monday, March 31, 2025. Ms. Salonga will be on hand to present the Gary Miller Award to honoree George Takei for his decades of work and activism.

Harmony, the annual Gala Benefit of The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, which is now celebrating its 45th Sapphire Anniversary Season and its 25th Silver Anniversary Gala. The annual event begins at 6:30, at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison (240 West 47th Street NYC). George Takei will be Honored with the Gary Miller Award that is named after the first conductor of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. The Gary Miller Award is given to honor those whose work has created lasting, measurable, and sustainable change in the LGBTQ+ community over time. Also being honored are Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley Jackson and Kelsey Louie.

The Gala begins with an open bar, then a three-course dinner, and entertainment with performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and from Broadway: Aaron J. Albano (Aladdin, Allegiance, Newsies, others); Claybourne Elder (Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Road Show, “Gilded Age”) and Daniel Reichard (Tony nominated for Jersey Boys, star of Candie (NYC OPERA), as Keith Harring in Radiant Baby) and Jenn Colella (Suffs, Come From Away, Urban Cowboy). Julie Halston will host the special event. There is also a live and silent auctions.

Lea Salonga most recently starred in the West End production of Old Friends, which will be making its way to Broadway this spring. She recently starred in Here Lies Love on Broadway, which she also produced. She is best known for her Tony-Award winning role in Miss Saigon; as well as the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards, the Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. Lea was the first Asian woman to play Eponine in Les Misérables on Broadway, later returning as Fantine in the 2006 revival. She is the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan from Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, she has been honored as a “Disney Legend” by The Walt Disney Company. Lea has released 14 albums, including her new holiday album Sounding Joy, and toured all over the globe, performing sold-out concerts in landmark venues. Salonga’s talents extend to the screen, where she appears in MAX’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sinand Sony’s Yellow Rose, and can be heard on Netflix’s Centaurworld and FX’s Little Demon.

Now in its 45th season, The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus is continuing its mission to entertain, educate, and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. With over 260 members NYCGMC performs through the boroughs of New York City and beyond. The Youth Pride Chorus, continues to empower youth ages 13-21 and reaches out to the local school community. Tonewall a cappella group spreads a unique sound to intimate and large receptions, showing the diversity of the organization.

Harmony is more than just a fundraiser, it is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, advocate for change. The Gala raises critical funds to support artistic and life-enhancing Programs.

