Latino Filmmakers Network to Host Network Event at SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL







The Latino Filmmakers Network is a Sundance Institute Non-Profit Partner that presents opportunities to filmmakers through events, fellowships and more. The Latino Filmmakers Network will host events during Sundance's 2022 Film Festival Village, which is now being livestreamed here. The network has been livestreaming events, workshops, and pitching opportunities from January 21st and will continue to do so until the 26th. This year marks the eighth annual Latino Filmmakers Network event.

Los Angeles based filmmaker and producer Maylen Calienes understands the importance of representation. The Latino Filmmaker Network's executive events board consists of Maylen Calienes, Gabriela Gonzalez, Vince Sanchez and Eric Vollweiler is a co-producer for the event.

Ms. Calienes has now created a pipeline for filmmakers by partnering with Homestead Entertainment. Homestead Entertainment is a BIPOC Distribution Company that distributes film, television and content in the United States. This partnership will allow filmmakers to present content for potential distribution through several events through LFN Sundance Film Festival including a Filmmaker Executive Pitch Speed Dating event and panel event. Homestead Entertainment's Dennis L. Reed II is a speaker. The pipeline program was founded by Francis Perdue.

Filmmaker Executive Pitch Speed Dating sessions are with Oscar Winner/Producer Bruce Cohen, TV Showrunner Jeff Astrof, Distribution executive of Homestead Entertainment, Dennis L. Reed II, Producer of The Big Bang Theory & United States of Al, Dave Goetsch and Amanda Salazar, Head of Programming and Acquisitions at Argo. Sunday, January 23, 2022 the Filmmaker Executive Speed Dating takes place at LFN's virtual Filmmaker's House. To join please register here.

One of the panels presented entitled, "Our Road to the Sundance Film Festival" will celebrate Latino filmmakers with featured movies in this year's festival. Speakers for "Our Road to the Sundance Film Festival" featured and celebrated filmmakers are Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal), April Maxey (Work), K.D. Davila(EMERGENCY) Constanza and Doménica Castro (We Are Here) and Gabriela Ortega (Huella).

Support from the Entertainment's Latino community has poured in through empowerment messages themed around, "Filmmakers are Changemakers" during LFN's 8th annual Latino Filmmakers Network event at Sundance. Celebrities that are supporting this year include but not limited to America Ferrera, Danny Pino, Olga Merediz and Gian Franco Rodriguez.

The Latino Filmmaker Network's virtual event during the Sundance Film Festival is LIVE on Monday, January 24th from 9:00 am PST to 9:30 PM PST on the virtual platform Spatialchat. Attendees will participate as avatars to attend interactive rooms.