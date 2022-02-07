LISTEN: JoAnna Garcia Swisher Kicks Off Art Of Kindness Season 2







JoAnna Garcia Swisher is the guest on today's special episode of The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. Swisher discusses making Netflix's Sweet Magnolias season 2, acts of kindness that changed the course of her career and much more in this empowering conversation. The episode is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Listen below!

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.