AACT to Host Virtual Community Theatre Management Conference in April 2026

The American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) will host its annual Community Theatre Management Conference (CTMC) virtually this April, bringing theatre administrators, board members, and volunteer leaders together for a collaborative national conversation about the challenges and opportunities facing community theatres today.

Designed specifically for those who help lead and manage community theatres, CTMC offers a unique space for participants to share ideas, compare experiences, and explore practical solutions to common organizational challenges.

The 2026 conference will be offered in two separate virtual sessions so participants can choose the option that best fits their schedule:

Session I - April 17-19 (Pacific Time)

Facilitated by theatre leader Tim Jebsen

Session II - April 24-26 (Eastern Time)

Facilitated by theatre leader Kelli McLoud-Schingen

Each session follows the same format and includes a mix of large-group discussions and smaller breakout conversations focused on topics that matter most to community theatre leaders.

Through a pre-conference questionnaire, participants help shape the agenda, ensuring that conversations address the real issues theatres are facing today. Topics frequently explored at CTMC include marketing and audience development, fundraising and earned income strategies, volunteer recruitment and retention, board development, season planning, policies and procedures, and box office operations.

Unlike traditional conferences built around presentations or lectures, CTMC is intentionally designed as a collaborative experience. Participants engage directly with peers from theatres across the country, sharing ideas, asking questions, and learning from one another's experiences.

AACT will also offer a limited number of scholarships for first-time attendees, leaders from small-budget theatres, and underrepresented theatre-makers. These scholarships are intended to help remove financial barriers and ensure that a wide range of voices are represented in the national conversation about the future of community theatre.

The virtual format allows participants to take part in the full conference experience without the added cost and travel time often associated with national events. Registration is now open.

For more information or to register for CTMC 2026, visit:

https://aact.org/ctmc





