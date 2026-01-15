Jan Svendsen Weiss Named Chair of Rosie’s Theater Kids Advisory Board

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rosie’s Theater Kids (RTKids), the nonprofit arts education organization dedicated to transforming the lives of young people through the power of the performing arts, just announced the formation of its newly established Advisory Board. This vibrant group, still in formation, will be chaired by longtime arts advocate and social impact professional Jan Svendsen Weiss, founder of ACTivate4Good LLC.



The Advisory Board will bring together leaders from the performing arts, philanthropy, media, and business to offer strategic guidance, amplify RTKids’ mission, and help ensure that young people from across New York City continue to have access to high-quality, free arts education.



The founding members include acclaimed artists and committed supporters of youth arts education:

Emily Bear, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer and songwriter

Shane Marshall Brown, communications strategist and arts champion

Valerie DiFebo, philanthropist, business executive and arts advocate

Sue Frost, Tony award-winning producer and arts education expert

Christopher Jackson, Tony-nominated actor, singer, and composer

Sandi Lurie, arts supporter, HR executive and community leader

Mayte Natalio, performer, choreographer and director

Sam Pinkleton, Tony Award-winning director and choreographer

Charles Randolph-Wright, theatre, film and TV director, playwright, producer

Lamar Richardson, actor and Tony-winning producer

Lea Salonga, Tony Award–winning actress and singer

Stacie Weisbrot, award-winning producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur

Leslie Mayer, philanthropist and producer, will serve as liaison to the Board of Directors

“We are deeply grateful to Jan for taking on this leadership role,” said Lori Klinger, Founding Artistic & Executive Director/Co-Founder of Rosie’s Theater Kids. “Her passion for expanding opportunities for young people, combined with the collective experience and generosity of this remarkable group, will strengthen RTKids’ ability to reach even more students across the city.”



The Advisory Board will work closely with RTKids’ leadership to elevate the organization’s visibility, broaden its community of supporters, and champion the work of its talented students. Rosie’s Theater Kids looks forward to welcoming additional members to this dynamic new board in the coming months.

About Rosie’s Theater Kids

Founded in 2003, Rosie’s Theater Kids is a nonprofit organization committed to providing free, conservatory-level training in dance, music, and drama to students from underserved communities across the New York metropolitan area. RTKids empowers young people through rigorous arts education, academic support and mentorship, fostering creativity and a deep love of the performing arts. So important, RTKids instills confidence in its students, allowing them to pursue college opportunities and lifelong careers they may never have imagined. For more information, visit RosiesTheaterKids.org





