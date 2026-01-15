International Literary Properties Secures $100M Bank Debt Financing

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

International Literary Properties, the global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary and theatrical intellectual properties, revealed the closing of a new credit facility from Fifth Third Bank. The five-year credit facility provides access to over $100 million of capital to support ILP’s acquisition growth.

ILP is a portfolio company of Viking Global Investors since 2022. Viking remains an active equity partner in ILP’s long-term growth and acquisition strategy.

“We are pleased to partner with Fifth Third Bank on this landmark transaction,” said Amanda Siconolfi, Chief Financial Officer, ILP. “This credit facility will help ILP continue its strong acquisition momentum heading into 2026, after doubling the size of our portfolio in 2025. We look forward to extending our leadership as the steward of iconic literary and theatrical estates.”

“Fifth Third Bank is proud to partner with ILP’s outstanding management team in delivering the largest stand-alone literary and theatrical IP financing structure arranged to date. This milestone underscores ILP’s disciplined growth strategy, the exceptional quality of its assets, and the continued equity support from Viking—all of which position the company to successfully execute its acquisition strategy and stewardship of iconic works. We look forward to serving as a long-term financial partner as ILP advances its market-leading platform,” said Kevin Ramos, Executive Director, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Fifth Third Bank.

International Literary Properties is a global platform that enhances iconic author legacies by acquiring, investing in, and managing a world-class portfolio of literary and theatrical works and estates. With a team based across New York, London, and Los Angeles, ILP works closely with book authors, playwrights, lyricists and composers, along with their representatives, heirs and estate managers to protect legacies and bring classic works to new international audiences. Since its founding in 2020, ILP has built a diverse portfolio of creators, including Tennessee Williams, Damon Runyon, Somerset Maugham, Langston Hughes, Paddy Chayefsky, Alfred Uhry, Cornell Woolrich, Ann Rule, Georges Simenon, James M. Cain, Joseph Kesselring, and Marsha Norman. ILP partners with leading creatives and media companies to develop new productions and adaptations across theater, television, film, publishing, and consumer products.





