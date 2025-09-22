Industry Pro Newsletter: Times Square Casino Denied, Troubling Working Conditions at Des Moines Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, we have the excitement of a new season alongside significant industry-wide challenges. As we look ahead to the new shows of the Fall Broadway season and celebrate programs designed to foster the next generation of artists and audiences, we also turn our attention to the crucial conversations happening behind the curtain. This edition highlights the pressing financial and labor issues shaping the theatre landscape, from a major union action in New York and difficult working conditions in the American heartland to the financial pressures facing venerable institutions abroad.

Employment Opportunity

Managing Director - Mainstage Center for the Arts

The Managing Director will oversee business operations, development, marketing, and daily administration to ensure the organizational health of Mainstage Center for the Arts. This role works in close partnership with the Artistic Director to align artistic programming with financial, operational, and community goals as set forth by the Board of Directors.

Industry Trends

BroadwayWorld Seeks College Student Bloggers for Fall 2025

BroadwayWorld.com announces it is accepting applications for its student blogger program. This remote, unpaid opportunity is open to college students anywhere in the world who have a passion for theatre. Student bloggers will write about their theatrical experiences, from campus productions to local community theatre. Interested students are encouraged to visit the website to find more information and submit an application for the Fall 2025 semester.

12 Schools Win Free License to Produce SUFFS Through Nationwide Initiative

The producers of the Broadway musical Suffs have selected twelve high schools to receive a complimentary performance license. This program, created in partnership with the Educational Theatre Association, aims to bring the story of the women's suffrage movement to students across the United States. The winning schools represent a diverse range of communities. This initiative provides a unique opportunity for students to engage with history by producing the new musical.

Broadway/New York

2025 Fall Preview

The upcoming theatre season is filled with a variety of new plays, musicals, and anticipated revivals. A comprehensive guide to the new shows details their creative teams, casts, and opening night dates. A companion piece reveals that many of these productions were developed at regional theaters, Off-Broadway, or in London before transferring. These articles provide a complete look at what is coming to the stage this fall.

Caesars Palace Casino Denied Approval to Open in Times Square After Final Vote

A key community committee has voted against the proposed Caesars Palace casino project in Times Square. Manhattan's Community Board 5's advisory committee voted 10-1 to recommend that the state deny the application. While this vote is an important step, the final decision rests with the state's Gaming Facility Location Board. In a follow-up statement, developers Caesars Entertainment and SL Green expressed their intent to continue working to address community concerns.

Over 1,300 Equity Members Send Letter to The Broadway League

A large group of Actors' Equity Association members has signed an open letter regarding contract negotiations. The letter urges The Broadway League to agree to a fair Production Contract with improved wages, benefits, and safety protocols. This action demonstrates a strong, unified stance from the union's membership. The letter was sent as the union and the league continue to negotiate the terms of their next agreement.

Regional

Workers Bear the Burden of Des Moines Metro Opera's Ambitions

Howard Sherman details allegations of unsafe and grueling working conditions at the Des Moines Metro Opera. Citing investigative articles from the Des Moines Register, Sherman describes a "boot camp" like environment where employees have worked extremely long hours, sometimes up to 89.5 hours a week, with little overtime pay. The article mentions instances of staff experiencing injuries and exhaustion, and criticizes the company's leadership for a lack of action and production knowledge. Sherman suggests that for the safety of its workers, the company must scale back its ambitions.

American Theatre: Cultural Alliance Report: Philly Theatres Lag Behind Post-Pandemic

A recent report indicates that Philadelphia's theatre sector is experiencing a slower post-pandemic recovery compared to other local arts disciplines. The study, conducted by the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, found that theatre attendance and revenue have not returned to pre-pandemic levels as robustly as other cultural areas. The report identifies challenges such as changing audience behavior and increased operational costs as contributing factors. These findings suggest a need for specific support for the city's live theatre organizations.

International

The Guardian: RSC staff urged to apply for voluntary redundancy amid financial pressures

The Royal Shakespeare Company is encouraging its employees to apply for voluntary redundancy amid significant financial challenges. This initiative is a response to rising costs, the lingering financial effects of the pandemic, and reductions in public arts funding. The renowned theatre company is looking to reduce its overall staff numbers as part of a necessary cost-saving plan. The application for the voluntary redundancy scheme has been opened to all of the organization's permanent staff members.

