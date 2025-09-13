Where the Broadway Shows of Fall 2025 Got Their Start

Audio brought to you by:

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The fall 2025 Broadway season has officially begun, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the year. For nine of those shows (Art, Waiting for Godot, Punch, Rob Lake Magic, Chess, and Marjorie Prime), Broadway is the first stop, but the other eight have have already enjoyed runs all over the world. Check out where this fall's shows were developed below!

Check out a full list of what's coming to Broadway in 2026.

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! arrives back on Broadway direct from its 25th Anniversary North American tour, which has made stops at dozens of cities since it first launched in October 2023.

Mamma Mia! is now running at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is back on Broadway for the third time, also arriving directly from its First National tour. Broadway will mark the final stop on the 88-city tour.

Beetlejuice will open at the Palace Theatre on October 8, 2025.

Ragtime

In her inaugural season as Lincoln Center Theater's Artistic Director, Lear deBessonet is opening with a new production of her acclaimed New York City Center Gala revival, which ran in November 2024.

Ragtime will open at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre on October 16, 2025.

Liberation

Before Broadway, Liberation enjoyed an acclaimed run earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play, and received Drama Desk and New York Drama Critics’ Circle honors for Best Ensemble Performance. The full off-Broadway cast will apear in the Broadway production.

Liberation will open at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 28, 2025.

Little Bear Ridge Road

Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock are reprising their performances from the show’s world premiere in 2024 at The Steppenwolf Theatre Company, who commissioned the play.

Little Bear Ridge Road will open at the Booth Theatre on October 30, 2025.

The Queen of Versailles

Prior to arriving on Broadway, the Kristin Chenoweth-led musical had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.

The Queen of Versailles will open at the St. James Theatre on November 9, 2025.

Oedipus

Robert Icke's Oedipus was originally produced in Dutch by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and was presented at the Edinburgh International Festival. It ran in the West End in 2024 and received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play.

Oedipus will open at Studio 54 on November 13, 2025.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Two Strangers first charmed audiences in London with a sold-out production at the Kiln in 2023. It transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre for an extended engagement in 2024. The North American Premiere played at the A.R.T. earlier this summer.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will open at the Longacre Theatre on November 20, 2025.

Bug

Led by Carrie Coon, Bug comes to Broadway following an acclaimed run at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre in 2021.

Bug will open at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 8, 2025.