Royal Family Productions Launches the William and Enid Hairston Artist Fellowship

Royal Family Productions has announced a 2026 artist fellowship in partnership with Ann Hairston, honoring the legacy of her father, William R. Hairston Jr. — a trailblazing Black actor, playwright, and cultural leader whose career spanned stage, screen, and public service.

In 1953, William R. Hairston Jr. made history as the first African-American to portray a detective on television (The Harlem Detective). Among his many artistic accomplishments, he starred in the MGM film Take the High Ground, wrote the acclaimed play Walk in Darkness, and co-wrote and directed the groundbreaking gospel musical Jericho Jim Crow with Langston Hughes. He served as Theatre Administrator at The Delacorte Theatre under Joseph Papp, and Arena Stage under Zelda Fichandler. His legacy is one of fearless creativity, public service, and cultural impact. In addition, Enid Hairston, a psychiatric social worker, was a staunch supporter of the arts throughout her career.

To honor that legacy, Ann Hairston is funding the William and Enid Hairston Artist Fellowship, which will support one Black female playwright in creating a one-woman show centered on Black joy. Writers working across all genres are welcome to apply, with a special emphasis on genre-based storytelling (sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and beyond).

The fellowship includes a development period and a public presentation of the work-in-progress in Manhattan, hosted by Royal Family Productions.

Applications open January 1, 2026, and close January 21, 2026. Applicants should submit a three- to five-sentence idea for a play that meets the stipulations, along with a resume and a past writing sample via the Royal Family Productions website: https://www.royalfamilyproductions.org. This fellowship is open to new and established playwrights, solo performers, and any other type of writer or writer/actor. When complete, the play should run 55–80 minutes. Finalists will meet with Ms. Hairston and the selection committee on Zoom, after which the inaugural fellow will be chosen.

This fellowship creates a vital space for underrepresented voices and bold, joyful storytelling — continuing the powerful legacy of William R. Hairston Jr.





